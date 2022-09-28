Georgia's US Senate race is currently a toss-up , so Republican nominee Herschel Walker has predictably turned up his attack on trans people. It's the go-to move for politicians who have no actual solutions to serious problems.

During a campaign stop at a city pool in Calhoun, Georgia, Walker criticized the Biden administration for extending Title X protections to transgender students. Here's what the human tackling dummy had to say:

They’re not doing the right thing for your kids. They’re bringing wokeness into schools right now and then our government will dare you to say anything. As a parent you may get arrested. So, I’m gonna tell you, I’m not a politician, everyone knows that, but I am a warrior for God.

This is an election, not the Rapture. Besides, everyone knows Walker's a Republican politician. You can tell from all the blatant lies. The secret "woke" police aren't arresting parents, even those obsessed with discriminating against vulnerable trans kids.

Joining Walker was Riley Gaines, a five-time SEC Women’s Championship swimmer from Kentucky, which is not Georgia. In March, Gaines tied with trans swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place in the 200-meter freestyle NCAA championships. That was apparently her supervillain origin.

GAINES: I think that I’m giving a voice to past female athletes who fought for Title IX. It’s only you know, been in place for 50 years ... is the 50th anniversary, so it’s not that old. I’m giving young girls who don’t know what this implies a voice and I’m giving the present athletes who are intimidated and who are threatened and who are emotionally blackmailed if they speak out, I’m giving them a voice.

Yikes, Gaines sounds like Walker. That's one of the major signs of a concussion. (She also wore, without irony, a "Run Herschel Run" ball cap.)

Gaines contends that allowing trans women to compete with cis women in sports undermines Title IX. That's a fundamentally absurd argument. She's not discriminated against because she has to compete with trans women, who she assumes have an inherent advantage (a sweeping generalization). She also complained to Tucker Carlson about how grossed out she was changing in a locker room around women with "different parts." This is all suspiciously similar to the bigoted arguments made against integrating sports.

Walker's campaign is reportedly concerned about a "split-ticket dynamic," where voters are choosing both Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The cynical assumption is that beating up on trans women will appeal to conservative women, especially those who like blaming others for their inadequacies.

“Herschel Walker defined "woman" today at a rally in Georgia. "I know what a woman is. It's written in the Bible. She's from the rib of a man"” — David Edwards (@David Edwards) 1664301875

The crowd cheered when Walker, a renowned woman-identification scientist, defined "woman" simply and stupidly.

WALKER: I know what a woman is! It's written in the Bible. She's from the rib of a man. There's man and there's woman. That's it. There ain't another.

This rubbish isn't even helpfully transphobic. Everyone has ribs. Unless Adam’s “woman-making rib” has traceable serial numbers, there’s no way of excluding trans women from the Eve Club. Walker also insists that a "man can't get pregnant" but he's the one who claims God created woman from a man's spare parts.

Walker offered some more bigoted country preacher talk:

When I get to heaven, I want the Lord to recognize me. Because I can tell you right now, they’re telling the young kids in school, you can be a boy tomorrow even if you’re a girl.



But I want the young kids to know you go to heaven. Jesus may not recognize you. Because he made you a boy. He made you a girl. Why are we talking about things like that?

Because you're an ignorant asshole who imagines Jesus as some celestial bouncer checking photo ID before letting people into heaven.

Warnock, an actual reverend, opposes Georgia Republicans' anti-trans legislation. At a campaign event in Norcross, Georgia, he said, "As a pastor I believe in the dignity of all human beings. And as a parent I love my children and I’m sure other people love their children and they want to make sure their children are safe from hatred. I will remain focused on all of our young people and at the same time, trying to create opportunities.”

Walker is a bully and a fool. Georgia's choice in November remains clear.

[ Atlanta Journal-Constitution / WDEF ]

