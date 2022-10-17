We’re all still recovering as a society from watching FBI dragon slayer agent Herschel Walker “debate” Sen. Raphael Warnock Friday. We exposed our innocent eyes and ears to the incoherent ramblings of a pathological liar with possible brain damage who still has a solid chance of winning the Georgia Senate election. This is somehow a “tossup” race, even though Walker’s brain consists of tossed salad.

Warnock discussed his policy positions like a competent member of Congress, and Walker argued that deadbeat diabetics should pony up for their expensive, life-saving insulin, which won’t help them anyway unless they “eat right.” Walker recommended the 1.5 million Georgians without health insurance get “able-bodied jobs.” Warnock advocated for Medicaid expansion, and Walker said Georgians don’t need “government insurance” but the same fancy plan that Warnock has. Warnock is a senator with government-provided healthcare.

Former Democratic House candidate Maya Contreras tweeted that Walker’s remarks about insulin alone were disqualifying, and she was promptly mansplained in her feed that “qualifications don’t matter.” If that’s true, what was the point of this debate?

“insulin is doing me no good? it's the only thing that keeps me alive. T1D does not go away with diet & exercise, it's an autoimmune disorder. my pancreas cannot make insulin, & no amount of eating right will change that. i would die without it. literally, not figuratively.” — April Gray (@April Gray) 1665872310

When Warnock challenged Walker about his myriad lies, including a fictional career in law enforcement, Walker whipped out his Fisher Price My First FBI Agent badge. That was so embarrassing surely Republicans collectively abandoned him in real time? Nope. Right-wing Georgia pundit Erick Erickson defended Walker against the liberal blue meanies: "BTW, Herschel Walker's badge is actually real. He was made an honorary deputy sheriff in Cobb County, Georgia, and spent 15 years helping that department and discussing with deputies how to handle mental health situations. But I know facts don't matter on Twitter.”

Hey, we're looking right at the super cool special big kid junior policeman's best helper badge. Obviously, he’s no liar. He’s been on ride-alongs with cops! Strange how the Blue Lives Matter crowd doesn’t seem to think Walker’s "Fantasy Island" cop routine is insulting to actual police officers.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski claimed Walker “beat expectations,” which were deliberately and insultingly set low by the candidate himself. Greg Bluestein at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that he received “surprised texts from Democrats caught off-guard that Walker is 'holding his own.’” The man was holding his own super-extra-real cop badge. Georgia voters were greeted Saturday morning with this AJC headline: “Herschel Walker’s Debate Performance Scores Points For His Campaign."

I’ve long argued that it’s unfair to call Scooby Doo’s hillbilly cousin Scooby Dum, because while he’s not exactly eloquent, he’s still a talking dog. That should count for something. However, there’s no reason to grade Walker on a similar sliding scale. If this was serious people’s response to the debate, it’s obvious that Warnock couldn’t “win" in any real sense. There were far better ways he could’ve spent his weekend.

““Mr. Walker will be represented by this empty podium”” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1665961850

Despite all this positive reinforcement, Walker skipped Sunday night’s second debate at the Atlanta Press Club. Warnock and the random libertarian guy voters will rightly ignore were left to debate an empty lectern.

The empty lectern was a more compelling conversationalist than Walker, and it didn't distract the audience with prop comedy. Warnock was able to confront the lectern about Walker's well-documented history of domestic violence.



“We’re not talking about one woman but multiple women,” Warnock reminded voters. “He threatened to kill his ex-wife, put a gun to her head. He’s threatened other women.”

“Herschel Walker has yet to answer for his disturbing history of violence.” — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@Reverend Raphael Warnock) 1665963117

But Walker has said, in so many words, “Ha, ha, I’m Christian now, so all is forgiven. That’s how it works. Why does Raphael Warnock hate Jesus?”

Warnock was allowed to answer Walker’s imagined rebuttal and he dropped the boom mic: “He’s suggested that I, as a preacher, don’t believe in redemption. I preach about redemption every Sunday, and I believe in redemption. One of the things I’ve learned about redemption is you have to confess. You have to acknowledge and be honest about the problem and he hasn’t done that. And at the end of the day, this race isn’t about who’s been redeemed. It’s about who’s ready.”

The senator has graciously offered Walker to opportunity to come clean about his past while making it clear to voters that a fully redeemed Herschel Walker still isn’t qualified to serve in the US Senate.

Walker might’ve bailed on the debate but he’ll lie to a captive audience Monday at a Fox News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity.

