tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Let’s play “Things that are not god!” If you guessed Donald Trump, you win! But he sure wants to intimidate you into thinking he is. Anyway, Stupid Hitler has signed an executive order declaring that HE AND ONLY HE (also Attorney General Nazi Barbie) can interpret what the law is, taking that power away from agencies. Anyway, have fun in court with that one, champs! [Politico / News Eye]

As evidence of their infallibility, DURNIT GOLDURNIT SHIT FUCK DADGUMMIT FIDDLESTICKS ASS PISS! they accidentally fired everybody at USDA working on bird flu, right in the middle of the new bird flu pandemic. HASHTAG INFALLIBLE! HASHTAB GOLDURNIT! [NBC News]

Rebecca Solnit has faith in the American people — not in some kind of Pollyanna “we’re fundamentally good!” kind of way, LOL no. Rather that the best of us are unruly, insubordinate, ungovernable. That is also the thing that gives us hope, personally. [Meditations in an Emergency]

By the way are you signed up with Indivisible? You will be now! [Indivisible]

Here are eight fired inspectors general suing Trump over their illegal firings. One of them was appointed by Trump. [Newsweek]

A bill to create a registry of pregnant people in Missouri. You know, for misogyny and evil Christian nationalist fascism. [KTVI St. Louis]

Yes, we said “evil,” and we need to start saying it more. They’re evil. They’re not good. They’re not “difference of opinion.” They’re not “Oh boy golly! how is this lowering prices for the American people!” They’re evil. They want to hurt us. They want to destroy this country. [Rude Pundit]

The FHA — you know, your mortgage might be insured by them, it might be why you were able to buy a house in the first place — well Trump is going to fire half that agency. Cool? [Bloomberg]

If you were hoping Judge Tanya Chutkan was going to slap an emergency restraining order on Elon Musk and DOGE rifling through all kinds of private data at the request of Democratic attorneys general, um, well. The case goes on, though. [CNN]

DOGE wants access to the thing that allows the government to text everybody at the same time. Cool? [404 Media]

Steve Bannon says Elon Musk is a “parasitic illegal immigrant,” so that’s going great. [Daily Beast]

Louis DeJoy is starting the process to quit as head of the US Postal Service, which is good because nobody will expect him to deliver ANY packages in the private sector. [Politico]

Some cow-humping bootlickers in the West Virginia legislature want to rename the state’s highest mountain for Donald Trump. Spruce Knob would become “Trump Mountain.” Why not compromise and go with “Trump Knob"? Does the mountain look like a little Mario Kart penis? Just asking. [WTRF Charleston]

Gah, that’s enough for now.

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?