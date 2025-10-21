tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

¡Buenos días! Everything is horrible.

So, pictures started going around yesterday of Donald Trump’s planned demolition of the White House, so that he can remake it in the image of whatever tasteless trash like him thinks it should look like, which we guess includes a gigantic tacky Liberace ballroom. He wasn’t supposed to be destroying the facade of the East Wing, he had lied and said his new ugly outer borough/Miami new money ballroom would be not touching the White House, can’t get mad, but yeah, turns out we can get mad. Currently it looks like Trump did a new 9/11 to the side of the building. When it’s done, it will look worse.

To Waldman’s point above, personally we agree with Joe Walsh that it would be fitting for the next president to run on demolishing this and anything else Stupid Hitler has left his mark on, and because Trump is reality TV trash, we would add that it should be like that part of every HGTV show like 10 minutes in where the whole community comes together all excited because it’s Demo Day. And at the end of the show, the White House is elegant and classy again and also it has a Rose Garden. BIG REVEAL!

Anyway, looks like the White House is going to be very sensitive about criticism of President Trashhole recreating the White House in his own trashhole image, so criticize louder. [Daily Beast]

Anna Bower from Lawfare has a story you MUST read about what happened when Lindsey Halligan, the beauty queen dipshit Trump installed to prosecute his political enemies, started texting her on Signal to tell her that YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH! about the case against New York AG Letitia James, proceeded to refuse to tell her said truth, embarrassed the fuck out of herself thoroughly, and then claimed that because she was using disappearing messages on Signal, the conversation was off the record, even though Halligan (a dipshit) never invoked or asked for that.

You know, it appears to us that a lot of these Trump appointees, and definitely Lindsey Halligan, are desperately insecure about how stupid/unqualified they are for the positions they hold. So let’s talk about it more.

Great, cool, two mouthbreather Trump judges say it’s cool for Donald Trump to invade Portland with the military. The dissenting judge’s opinion breathed fire, called for the full Ninth Circuit to fucking fix it and also made fun of anybody who accepts the government’s version of what a “warzone” Portland is. “Observers may be tempted to view the majority’s ruling, which accepts the government’s characterization of Portland as a war zone, as merely absurd. But today’s decision is not merely absurd. It erodes core constitutional principles,” wrote Judge Susan Graber, who is not a moron. [Washington Post / opinion]

Rachel Maddow spent just about the first half of her show last night airing footage of the zillions of No Kings protests this weekend in each and every state, in alphabetical order. You know, since certain entities are so hellbent on downplaying political opposition when it comes from normal decent Americans who hate Nazis and fascists with every fiber of their beings.

OH LOOK WHO LEARNED HOW TO TURN THEIR CAMERA ON AND POST A REEL ON INSTAGRAM.



Oh, and by the way, The Moral High Ground is back after an unplanned few-week hiatus — shit happens — and I needed to talk some shit about what is really happening with Donald Trump’s federal invasion of Memphis, and the vile racists and bigots here who love it. Also, I taught one of my trademark cussy Bible lessons. So GET THEE THERE to read, subscribe and share. [The Moral High Ground]

Mike Johnson, same little bitch he was last time you saw him, says Adelita Grijalva should be “serving her constituents” instead of worrying about being sworn in. Hey, we know a way she could serve her constituents, and it would be to vote to release the Epstein Files. And that’s what pedo-protecting Southern Baptist creep Mike Johnson wants to prevent!

Christian nationalist Texas piglet Rep. Chip Roy — he’s running to be Texas’s next AG — knows what the No Kings rallies were really protesting, and it is KING JESUS. That ain’t the dumbest thing he said either. [Aaron Rupar]

The Trump regime’s pissybabiest trolls are amusing themselves by answering “your mom” to reporters’ normal questions. They have been of course led by Nazi Fillers Barbie Karoline Leavitt, who is still the girl you hated most in Sunday School, and hasn’t changed a bit. Then it moved to Steven Cheung, the one everybody’s reportedly always worried is going to collapse, and then to Pete Hegseth’s fluffer Sean Parnell. Just all really cool people. [HuffPost]

thetnholler A post shared by @thetnholler

Oh noooooo, another Trump MAGA appointee who has a wee Nazi problem? Oh nooooooo, more extremely typical Republican chats leaked? Oh nooooooo. [Politico]

Presented without comment:

By mid-2024, Donald Trump and Project 2025 architect Russell Vought were talking on the phone fairly regularly. But it often wasn’t about policy. Trump – when he had downtime from campaigning and plotting his fascist presidency – appeared preoccupied with getting the recently divorced Vought laid, two knowledgeable sources tell me. Trump spoke to Vought, a self-described Christian nationalist who’s now one of the president’s most hardline enforcers, about the “gorgeous” and “beautiful ladies” who roam Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago, so often that it “weirded out” some of his advisers, in one source’s words. Trump offered to be Vought’s wingman. And Trump spoke crudely of all the “pussy” that Vought would surely get as the president’s favorite “bachelor.”

Well that’s gonna be the end of this tabs, because all tabs past, present and future now have to go take a shower and wash that paragraph of text off us, which will take forever. [Zeteo]

Goodbye!

