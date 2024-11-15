Elon Musk is a very genius man. He’s so genius that after the Philly DA Larry Krasner sued to stop his illegal lottery of a daily million dollar giveaway for signing his stupid “petition” (way to get your contact info) for “First and Second Amendment or some bullshit,” his lawyers successfully argued that it wasn’t an illegal lottery because the winners were predetermined.

That is some fucking genius right there. No your honor, it wasn’t an illegal lottery, because when we said there’d be a random winner, we were doing frauds.

Well now there are at least three lawsuits for those frauds. And you (and I!) should join them if you, like I, signed his stupid petition so Cards Against Humanity could get $47.

There are two lawsuits in Arizona and one class action suit in Michigan. Plus the America pac canvassers’ class action suit for Elon’s failure to pay them. (This suit doesn’t even cover “send a kid to Detroit and then drive him around in the back of a moving truck and then tell him he’ll have to pay his own hotel bills and refuse to send him home after they fire everybody.”)

Is that how Elon Musk will root out “government inefficiency”? Just not pay anybody? Well right now that’s what his “America Pac” says his “Department of Government Efficiency” will do for the country, like so:

“Barbie doll photo” for “portion of” $800 million is doing a lot of work there. So is $659 billion for interest on the national debt — out of the $900 billion total in “tax dollars wasted.” Sure thing buddy. We could just not pay that like you don’t pay your canvassers and Trump’s never paid a bill in his life.