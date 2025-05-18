Wonkette

Carstonio
4h

Misogyny, homophobia and transphobia all have the same root, the belief and craving for gender hierarchy with men at the top. Homosexuality and transgender undermine that hierarchy just as much as feminism does. If you allow people to pursue same-sex relationships or to live as they wish regardless of the genitalia they were born with, you give women dangerous ideas about equality and individual freedom.

Tasner Hasenpfeffer
4h

Trump: "Check out the ride Qatar gave me! It's totally pimp!"

Media: "We must discuss how Biden was too old in 2024!"

Trump: "BIDEN AUTOPEN SCANDAL!"

Media: " It is our responsibility to inform the public that Biden was too old to handle the responsibilities of the Presidency!"

Trump: "Bruce Springsteen's skin has atrophied!"

Media: "Never again must we allow an old man like Biden in the White House!"

Trump: [post weird Al video of himself rocking to "Don't Stop Believing"]

