Last night, five Democrats chose violence. Literally. Senator John Fetterman and Representatives Henry Cuellar (Texas), Greg Landsman (Ohio), Jared Golden (Maine), and Juan Vargas (California) all voted against resolutions in both houses of Congress that would have required Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for any further action on Iran, like a normal president would have to do. They didn’t have to do it — both bills would have passed without any of their help, but they decided that they wanted to be right there on the record supporting the incoming shitshow and ensure that they will lose their primaries when they are next up for reelection.

But those aren’t the kind of Democrats that Rahm Emanuel and James Carville are concerned about. No, as per usual, they are out here trying to Sister Souljah the Left, which for some reason they think is a fabulous way to get people to vote for Democrats.

Are you so excited to hear all of their very important and definitely not extremely outdated by at least two decades thoughts? Well, here goes!

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday, Carville thought it might be a good idea to drag Ilhan Omar through the mud over comments from 2019 that were taken out of context.

Via Mediaite:

Carville joined Stephen A. Smith on SiriusXM’s Straight Shooter on Wednesday, where Smith asked about a video making the rounds on social media in which Carville blasts Omar over comments she made about white men. “Lady, why don’t you just get out of the Democratic Party,” Carville said about Omar in the May 2025 video from his Politics War Room podcast. “Honestly, start your own movement.”

He is referring to comments from 2018 in which Omar critiqued the profiling of Muslims as being dangerous by suggesting that if we’re going to operate on the basis of this kind of fear “our country should be more fearful of white men because they’re causing most of the deaths within this country” — which is factually true.

“If fear were the driving force behind policies to keep Americans safe,” she continued, “we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men.”

The point of the comment is that people would find it absurd to do this to white men. Just as absurd as it is to do it to Muslims. It’s not hard.

Carville continued:

“I met her one time and first of off, she’s a very, attractive, soft-spoken lady. I have a lot of friends in in Minneapolis and people think, a lot of people think well of her, but she started attacking white males and I’m gonna say, wait a minute, let’s stop. Alright. In 2024, 72 percent of the people that voted were white. All right? That’s just a fact. Of that 72, probably 48 percent or 48 and a half, were male. So it’s somewhere around, I did the math on the thing, about 33 percent of the people that are gonna vote are gonna be white males. Well, it’s stupid to attack 33 percent of the voters. “You don’t wanna start there. You know, what you try to do is you start and you build up. And so what I would say to Congresswoman Omar, why don’t you be a Democratic Socialist of America? Do what AOC did, and then if they win, the truth of that is, I share a lot of ideological issues in common with Congressman Omar, but maybe you should do like a parliamentary government. We’ll let you in the governing coalition, but not the electoral coalition.”

Does he think that the DSA is a separate party altogether, rather than a faction of the Democratic Party that leans further left than traditional Democrats?

Look, I know a lot of Democrats have a hard time figuring out whether they don’t actually need the votes of progressives, or if every election they lose is our fault because we were being naughty purity ponies about something.

However, a 2025 poll showed that 53 percent of Democrats actually prefer Democratic Socialist candidates like Bernie Sanders and AOC. Why on earth would Carville think it’s a good idea to split off into two separate parties and split the vote?

In a positively fawning article in the Wall Street Journal titled “Rahm Emanuel Floods Democrats With Criticism and Ideas. Will His Party Listen?” Emanuel — who is touring Michigan in hopes of rallying support for a 2028 presidential run — expresses his deep concern that Democrats will lose midterms if they don’t start being shitty to trans people.

Via Wall Street Journal:

Rahm Emanuel is delivering the Democratic Party a dose of tough medicine—in his usual blunt style—as the party enters a critical midterm primary season. Asked at a recent fundraiser in this affluent Detroit suburb how Democrats might be able to win back the working-class voters who have defected to President Trump, Emanuel faulted his party in 2024 for being too focused on things such as transgender rights and not enough on pocketbook issues. “We weren’t very good in this last election at the kitchen table. We weren’t very good in the family room,” said the former congressman, mayor and U.S. ambassador to Japan. “The only room we occupied in the house was the bathroom—and it’s the smallest room in the house.”

Ironically, there is something Emanuel has in common with trans people. He has faced what he says are false accusations of harassing people in gym locker rooms, like the Right loves to imagine trans people doing too. In 2010, former US Representative Eric Massa (R-New York), on his way out the door from Congress due to his own sexual harassment scandal involving “tickle fights” with his male staffers, claimed that a naked Rahm Emanuel confronted him in the House gym shower and tried to intimidate him into supporting President Obama’s agenda. Who knows if it’s true? If it is, Emanuel should shut up about trans people. If it’s not, he should also shut up about trans people and consider why they might not like it when people accuse them, without evidence, of doing the same.

The former Chicago mayor is the latest in a parade of corporate Dems who have decided to make a mark for themselves ahead of the 2028 primary by demanding that Democrats start getting a little more transphobic, as it is what they think the public actually wants. In a recent interview, outgoing California Governor Gavin Newsom suggested that Democrats need to roll over on transgender rights in order to become more “culturally normal.”

You know, like the Republicans who behave like 4chan shitlords, embrace white/Christian nationalism, and are so scared of current popular culture that they threw their own Super Bowl halftime show prominently featuring Kid Rock, who has not had a hit in over a decade. So normal! So very, very culturally normal.

During an appearance at the Detroit Economic Club, Emanuel said he plans to offer a lot of bluntness between now and 2028. “I don’t give a crap,” he said. “I’m going to tell you what I think we’ve got to get done. You like it, great. You don’t like it, you can join my family and not like me.”

“Even my own family hates me!” is one hell of a campaign slogan. Though it seems rude to limit this to just his family and not, you know, the entire city of Chicago.

Donate Just Once!

For what it’s worth, many Democrats wouldn’t even be talking about a lot of “kitchen table issues” if it weren’t for progressives, for fear they might be branded as dirty communists should they move to the left of Ronald Reagan on economic issues. Please to recall that there was a minute there, post 2016, during which many moderate Democrats decided that only social justice mattered and all economic justice issues were inherently problematic because they were mad at Bernie Sanders and the people who voted for him (all of whom, of course, were only voting for him because Hillary Clinton was a woman, and not because they wanted single-payer health care or anything like that). Now he’s trying to do the opposite, which is just as ignorant. Social justice cannot exist without economic justice and vice versa, in part because so many of the ill effects of social injustice are economic in nature.

The thing is, this is not even an effective way of winning over “moderates.” It’s not! This idea that they’re going to get some kind of pat on the back for being “brave truth tellers who aren’t afraid to stand up to their own party” from anyone other than people who are absolutely never going to vote for them (and only for a quick “See! Even people on their own side think they’re bad!” take) is totally absurd.

I can tell you straight up, when we do that with Republicans, we’re doing it to highlight how far the party has gone, and to ensure that that the horrific things they say and do stick in the forefront of people’s minds, not to rally votes for those supposedly “reasonable” Republicans. Why would it work any differently on our own people?

James Carville helped win one election over three decades ago and has been trading on it ever since. Rahm Emanuel was probably the most hated mayor in all the time I’ve been living in Chicago, and that’s saying a lot given the Lori Lightfoot of it all.

Quite frankly, these are the last people we should be taking any kind of advice from.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!