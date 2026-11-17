One of the most popular Democratic initiatives over the last decade has been student loan forgiveness, in large part because of the absolute havoc that student loans have wreaked upon so many lives ever since college became exorbitantly expensive. People have struggled, have put off starting families, buying homes, doing all kinds of things due to having that debt — tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars! — hanging over their heads.

But not everyone is on board, and one of those people, apparently, is Pete “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg, who does not have “high hopes” about it — which is what he told Dan Pfeiffer of Pod Save America this past weekend. He says he just doesn’t know how to explain the idea to people he knows who didn’t go to college.

“One thing is, I think ... we really overtorqued on the student loan thing. As a party, I have a very hard time explaining to my relatives in Michigan who did not go to college why they should be paying for people who do,” Buttigieg said. “I believe there are ways to make sure that you come out of college debt-free. I believe college should be more affordable. I don’t believe in like a magic wand to fix that for everybody who borrowed money.”

Except that the reason people borrowed money is because it wasn’t affordable, and that was wrong.

Now, I have my personal suspicions whether his “relatives from Michigan who did not go to college” are the ones who have trouble with this idea. I’m not saying he’s a bad guy, but he was always a lot more popular with billionaires than he ever was with the working class — but let’s be gracious and say this really is his real issue with it.

First of all, much of this forgiveness would be funded by the wealthy, not by Mayor Pete’s relatives in Michigan and those like them. And those wealthy people have benefited a lot, financially, from people going to college. They have benefited by having qualified employees at their own companies and they have benefited from the companies they invest in having qualified employees of their own. In most cases, they benefit more than those employees do. There’s nothing wrong with asking them to chip in.

This used to be expected. It used to be that we educated people who would then use their degrees to make money and pay into the system to educate the next generation, right up until a lot of rich people decided they didn’t feel like doing that anymore. State schools were overwhelmingly funded by tax dollars and were far, far cheaper than they are now. People could ostensibly “work their way through college” with a part-time job — an idea which, today, would be seen as absurd and functionally impossible. No one can do that. Jobs that do not require college degrees now very rarely pay well enough to pay for college. Certainly not the part-time ones that would allow one to attend college at the same time.

Via the New York Times:

In 1970, it would have taken 375 hours at the Massachusetts hourly minimum wage of $1.60 to earn the $600 required to attend UMass. Those hours easily fit into a summer of work or a part-time job during the school year. By contrast, today it would take three times as long (over 1,100 hours!) at the state minimum wage of $14.25 to earn the $16,000 required to attend UMass. In some other states, where the minimum wage is $7.25 but the tuition rate is similar, this calculation looks much worse.

Or here’s Mia Murphy, chief policy officer of the Michigan Association of State Universities in Mayor Pete’s adopted state, who shared some charts on Bluesky:

“Michigan public universities used to receive 70% of their operating budget from the state in 1979. Last year, they got 22% from the state and families made up the rest.”

These days the only way to get out of college debt-free has been to either secure a scholarship or to have rich parents. At the same time, business leaders have made it so that almost every job requires a college degree (if not an advanced degree), regardless of whether it is really necessary to do the job or not, so even people who are not suited to college often at least give it a try and take on debt to do so — without seeing any of the benefits later. Much of the debt held isn’t by college graduates who would be doing okay now if it weren’t for said debt, it’s also being held by people who went to community college for a few semesters or people who went to vocational schools, as well as people who went to for-profit colleges that were easier to get into for those who didn’t have perfect GPAs. That also affects their credit, their ability to buy or rent homes and cars, and freeing them from that would also have a strong impact on our economy.

This isn’t a magic wand, it is a correction of past mistakes, of governmental policies that actively harmed people.

The Right likes to frame taxing the rich as “punishing success,” and that view (unlike the wealth) has trickled down to practically everyone in one way or another, even when their view is “Yeah, these people should be punished, because there’s no such thing as an ethical billionaire.”

But I’d like us to all to try to see it in a different way — as investing in the kind of functioning society we’d all like to live in. A society in which we all have access to the goods and services we need, a society in which people are able to support themselves, pay for a place to live and have at least some money left over to spend on a little something nice every once in a while. We tend to roll our eyes at that last bit, but it’s a very important contributor not just to people’s quality of life, but to our overall economy and wellbeing. If lots of people can afford to go out to dinner every once in a while, that’s good news for restaurant owners and for workers who rely on tips (even though they shouldn’t have to). If people can afford to get their hair done, that’s good for hair stylists.

Now, there are a lot of very obvious ways in which society would benefit from student loan forgiveness. It would mean that it would be a heck of a lot easier for people to sell their homes if they need to and that our economy would get a much-needed stimulus. It would provide a clean slate from which we can all start anew and subsequently start working on a future where no one has to worry about how they or their kids will pay for college, with fewer people feeling bitter about that.



But there is another, more obvious reason to do so, and that is the fact that we are all already paying for student loan debt in one way or another. It’s baked into our own cost of living, our ability to earn a living and our quality of life in ways we often don’t even really realize.

A pretty direct example of this is the cost of medical care. We pay a lot for medical care and a big reason is that, in order to become a doctor, people have to either pay whole lot of money or take out a lot of money in the form of loans.

A less direct example is in terms of their spending and their own contribution to the tax base. Studies show that people with student debt hanging over their heads are less likely to make other major purposes, like buying a house or a car, and that those whose debt is forgiven aren’t just likely to spend more (which helps the economy), they are more likely to take the risks necessary to get a job that pays a higher salary, thereby increasing the amount of taxes they pay. It’s more than just an increase in cash flow (although that certainly does help).

It’s also leading to students today deciding to skip college altogether because they are afraid of taking on crippling debt for the rest of their lives — many of whom might even be the children of Mayor Pete’s relatives. This means that we are going to have fewer college-educated people than we need and also that they will be missing out on major lifetime earning potential and contributions to the tax base. Now, this is something that must also be addressed by subsidizing public college enough to make it possible for the average kid to be able to “work their way through college,” but it’s going to be easier to get people on board with that if they don’t have their own debt hanging over their heads.

The fact is, this debt is causing millions and millions of people to stagnate in their own lives, and that’s going to have an impact on everyone else.

Everything gets paid for, by all of us, in some way or another and the only choice we really have is if we are going to pay for things in an efficient way that allows us to have a hand in creating the kind of society we all want to live in or an inefficient way that leads to stress, fear, and dread and is far less likely to produce the outcome we want. If we want to have doctors, we have to invest in doctors. If we want to have teachers, we have to invest in teachers. If we want productive members of society, we have to invest in helping people become and remain productive members of society.

You see, contrary to what Republicans have been trying to push for the last … forever? I guess? … we live in a society with other people, whom we rely on for all kinds of things. We rely on them for medical care, for law expertise, to teach children and for all kinds of goods and services and what have you. We need a good number of those people to have gone to college so that they are capable of providing those goods and services from which we all benefit in some way or another, regardless of the paths we have taken in our own lives.

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To be clear, we also need people to do jobs that do not require a college degree and we need to ensure that they are being paid a living wage for those jobs, for the same reasons that we should forgive people’s student loans. We also need companies to stop requiring college degrees for jobs for which they are not actually needed. Social mobility has an enormous impact on people’s happiness and life satisfaction, as well as on community stability and violent crime rates.

The more we work and invest in a society that has more social mobility, that creates the kind of expertise we all need to thrive, that reduces anxiety, the better off we will all be. Forgiving student loan debt is one of the steps we need to take in order to get there, and while it may not directly and immediately benefit Mayor Pete’s relatives, other steps we take may benefit them more than others. As much as we may all want to think of ourselves as individuals working hard to better our own lives, everything we do impacts other people and everything they do impacts us, so if we want a country that works for all of us, we need to be willing to take those steps even when others might see more of a direct benefit than we will. We’re all in this together, we may as well start acting like it.

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