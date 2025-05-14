Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

He’s MY dumbshit congressman, and impeaching the president is the first good thing he’s ever done. Other Democrats whining about it can GOOOOOOO FUUUUUUUUCK. (Axios)

Oh, Trump’s Golden Aeroplane is … gently used? LOLOLOLOL. (Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare)

More on Trump’s used plane, and HEY, IS THAT LEGAL? Maybe someone should IMPEEEEACH?

U.S. law prohibits presidents from accepting gifts worth more than $480. Gifts worth more than that are considered a gift to the American people and are transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the same agency that oversees presidential libraries. President George W. Bush gave up a puppy that was a gift from the leader of Bulgaria. When he left office after his first term, experts estimate, Trump retained more than $250,000 worth of gifts.

Oh and while we’re on the topic, HEY, REMEMBER JARED KUSHNER? (Heather Cox Richardson)

This tab’s been sitting on my browser for a week, about how when it comes to colleges and universities, somehow Trump knows that foreign donations are REAL BAD, and they MAKE YOU COMPROMISED, isn’t that weird? Anyway, seems like a good time to declutter that tab. (Inside Higher Ed)

Donny and the “fat … shot … drug.” (Jeff Tiedrich)

Everything going great in Trump’s Surgeon General Apprentice! (That’s Robyn last week on “Dr.” Casey Means, new nominee, in that delightful last link.)

Among other charges, [Laura] Loomer accused Means of “arguably witchcraft” for a blog post Means once wrote about talking to trees and performing “full moon ceremonies” in a quest to find love.

WITCHES! (The Bulwark)

From a week or two ago, this is an excellent, excellent read on how to get border czar Tom Homan to return your migrant children. First, get 1000 of his Republican neighbors to march on his house. (Bloomberg)

A week or two ago, ICE raided some US citizens’ house in Oklahoma and made the lady and her young daughters, who were new to the state and the house, stand out in the rain in their underwear. And now?

Now, despite the fact records show the suspected human smuggler sold the home well before a federal judge issued the search warrant for it, the U.S. government is trying to seize the home from its new owner.

And no, of course the lady and her daughters who were left to stand in the rain still haven’t gotten their phones or their money back. (KFOR)

VIBE SHIFT! At least Trump’s fascist boot on our necks means that those other countries have stopped playing footsie with their own fascists! Fuck you, Steve Bannon. (Bad Faith Times) Same rough topic, different good writer! (Public Notice)

Listen to Charlotte, Democrats running for office. Nobody gave you permission to text us. STOP IT. (Charlotte Clymer)

Republicans in the House want to ban any state and local regulations on AI for the next 10 years. Why should the state get to say it’s illegal to AI your kids so they’re naked and porning on the internet, right? (404 Media)

An excellent summation of all the reasons the Republican fight to overturn North Carolina’s state supreme court race, finally defeated after six months, was so fucked up. (The Assembly NC)

University of Michigan president leaving for University of Florida, where he won’t have to deal with any WOKE or academic freedom. So if you’ve been wondering what kind of academic professional wants to work for Ron DeSantis, the answer is Santa Ono, GTFO. (MLive)

Holly Berkley Fletcher making me cry again. Stupid God. (A Zebra Without Stripes)

I’m taking the next two days off for a very very minor outpatient surgery for our dear Donna Rose (please don’t fret, it’s a tiny thing and she’ll really be fine), so enjoy tabs from the crew for the rest of the week! I’ll be here Friday but you won’t know it unless I write a post, which we all know I’M NOT. And next week I’m taking the week OFF-off to take Shy to birthday in New Orleans, how will you even survive??? (If you’re a New Orleans Wonker, you’d best email me at rebecca-at-wonkette-dot-com to beg me to buy you a drink!) MISS ME, OR ELSE! :D

IMPEAAAAAAAACH!

Wonkalonks! Your pal Suzy Greenberg has seized the means of Wonkmeet production! Save the Date! Sat., June 7, she’s hosting a Wonkmeet at Camp Plymouth State Park, 2008 Scout Camp Rd, Ludlow, Vermont! She’s rented the Wedding Grove Pavillion and is thinking 1-5 p.m. $5 for adults to get into the park. Parking and restrooms nearby. Stay tuned and spread the word.

