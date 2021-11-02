Have we mentioned that Virginia needs to GTFO there and vote today? So if you're reading this and you know somebody in Virginia who hasn't voted yet — we assume all Virginia Wonkette readers have done their civic duty already — get on the text messaging machine and tell them to get their asses out there. They have until 7 p.m. Eastern, which is the time zone where Virginia is.

And if they need any more motivation, perhaps show them this video the comedy guys called The Good Liars took with a Virginia voter, that's going kinda viral right now.

This guy says Critical Race Theory is the most important issue in the Virginia Election. He also says he has no ide… https: //t.co/9XTbQ8TFEr — The Good Liars (@The Good Liars) 1635791951.0

Sarah Silverman tweeted that she's "concerned that this person represents a large portion of this country," and that's really close to what we thought when we watched it.

It's a video of an older white man, the type of white man many of us are quite familiar with, maybe there's a version of this white man in your family. And the man with the microphone asks him what's the most important thing in the Virginia governor's race. What's the most important issue that matters above all else?

And the man says, like a person who is saying a serious thing, that the most important issue facing Virginians today is "Getting back to the basics of teaching children, not teaching them Critical Race Theory." That's right, this man, who appears to be in his 70s, is just pretty sure the Kids These Days are not being taught any basics, it's just all Critical Race Theory, all the time.

But what is Critical Race Theory? The interviewer asked the man for clarification. And the man said, "Well, I'm not going to get into the specifics of it because I don't understand it that much ." That's how long it took the guy to admit he didn't even know what it was. He added, "But it's something that I — what little bit I know I don't care for." And what little bit does he know? "I don't have that much knowledge on it but it's something that I don't care for."

And there you have it. The man admits he doesn't know what the hell it is, what the hell he's supposed to believe is allegedly happening at the schools with the children and the Critical Race Theory. He admits he doesn't know what Critical Race Theory is — either the actual academic definition or the one rightwing propaganda artists invented out of whole cloth — but he knows he's been told to be mad at it.

It's what Fox News yells about 24/7. It's what Newsmax and OAN yell about. It's what all the liars and charlatans say people should be mad about. They say it's important. If Donald Trump was permitted on Twitter, he'd be saying it was important right now.

And millions of people trust them, because they've been groomed to trust them, over decades, to the exclusion of all others.

This is what we're up against, in Virginia and literally everywhere else.

Go vote, Virginia. That guy and tons of folks like him sure are.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?