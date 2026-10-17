Wonkette

Wonkette

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PoDG follows the 92%'s avatar
PoDG follows the 92%
4h

The NY Jets immediately sign her to a three year deal.

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9 replies
Always Be Ithacating's avatar
Always Be Ithacating
4h

I choose to believe that Sean Spicer is riding that motorized podium into the sunset for all eternity.

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