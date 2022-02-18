Hillary Clinton spoke at the New York state Democratic convention yesterday. Yes, the one Andrew Giuliani stood outside of and barfed out word sentences about how Hillary Clinton had bugged his large hero's very tall tower.

And she had some words to say about all the batshit conspiracy theories that Fox News, Donald Trump, and all the other usual suspects are making up about her this week, based 100 percent on lies about a loopy filing from hairball special counsel John Durham. Seriously, watching Fox News making up shit about Hillary Clinton this week has been like watching an addict who's been clean for a few months suddenly fall off the wagon.

Look at this shit.

Fox runs another Hillary segment with the caption “Democrats just can’t quit Hillary”pic.twitter.com/e9NEaEFVF3 — Acyn (@Acyn) 1645155661

Look at this shit.

Every. Single. Show.pic.twitter.com/6aarxMc9zq — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1645150095

Omigod. Look. At. This. Shit.

After spending 10 minutes talking about her, Fox runs this chyronpic.twitter.com/OJB6KQDKV2 — Acyn (@Acyn) 1645143125

These people are having orgasms out of places they didn't even know they could have orgasms out of.

But yeah, Hillary decided to talk about it.

Wonkette will add links to her quote, so you can read the Wonkette pieces we've written this week about the shit she's alluding to. You know, in case you've missed everything .

Clinton: So now his accountants have fired him and investigations draw closer to him and right on cue, the noise machine gets turned up. Fox leads the charge with accusations against me counting on their audience to fall for it again. They’re getting awfully close to actual malicepic.twitter.com/OgSYzI6CKz — Acyn (@Acyn) 1645132685

In response to the "actual malice" thing, Sean Hannity put on his toughest big man voice and said "Bring. It. On." It was a good impression of a tough guy just kidding not really.

Hannity responds to Hillary’s comment: Bring it on. Malice, really?pic.twitter.com/7vfPAfxJCR — Acyn (@Acyn) 1645150069

In that clip, Hannity lies to his viewers by suggesting Fox News's reporting has simply been innocently reading from John Durham's filing, when Fox News has been just gutturally lying about what's in Durham's filing, because, as Hillary Clinton said above, they're "counting on their audience to fall for it again." Fox News is contemptuous of its audience, and indeed banks (with DOLLARS) on its audience falling for it, every single damn time. We could spend an entire week coming up with mean names to call Fox News viewers and we wouldn't scratch the surface of the contempt Fox News exhibits toward its viewers every single day.

But yes, should Hillary file a lawsuit, she would indeed have to prove actual malice. It's a high bar for a public figure, as Sarah Palin found out this week. Also Sarah Palin's lawsuit was an actual hot piece of shit. Something tells us Hillary would file a better lawsuit than Sarah fuckin' Palin.

Oh boy, wouldn't that be fun?

Now watch this fun video of Hannity throughout this week changing his story on the story every single night, as he desperately tries to cling to the fantasy that there's an actual story here ...

Monday: Claims filing shows servers were infiltrated Tuesday: The servers weren’t infiltrated but it’s still spying Wednesday: The NYT says spying and infiltrate isn’t in the filing. We’re gonna play word games now? Thursday: I’ll give the NYT creditpic.twitter.com/HDoalJyqgC — Acyn (@Acyn) 1645159323

Jeezus willikers.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?