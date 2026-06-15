Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

A baby pine marten in your hed gif. More info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/baby-pine-martin

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/1c939994-b38d-41f5-9eae-befb58fd6d9f?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

It never fails… those racist fucknuts (Daydrunk Warfighter Hegseth is top among them) pulling out the old “stupid” or “low IQ” trope anytime they talk about a Black person. So jealous. So insecure. So pathetic.

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