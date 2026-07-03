Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
3h

Moose calf making his own fun: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/splish-splash-moose-calf

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/20febd05-1ece-4da7-a609-a912aa4fd84c

Wishing you a good 4th. It belongs to us, the people.

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ziggywiggy
3h

Some of my photos taken of the Macy’s firework show that was held on the Hudson River in 2024, it is normally held on the East River. But they did it on the west side which meant I had a front row seat. This year they are apparently having fireworks on both rivers and Manhattan and Brooklyn will be smothered in smoke.

They fire off from barges on the water.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-287338627?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

"The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will take place over both sides of Manhattan on Saturday in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States."

https://www.westsiderag.com/2026/07/01/macys-july-4-fireworks-2026-show-to-ignite-over-hudson-river-and-east-river-what-to-know

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