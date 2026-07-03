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ACHTUNG BREAKING someone did a JOURNALISM and it sure wasn’t us. Your colleague R. Riddle was the recipient of what definitely looks like some Trump-related fuckery perhaps encouraging people to register their dead relatives to vote! (R. Riddle)

Perhaps you too have been wondering on what grounds Trump has requested E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers let him delay paying her judgment after the Supreme Court declined to rescue him from it. Luckily, Our Liz is here to explain: The answer is “LOL.” (Public Notice)

Trump took more than $600 million from his idiots just on his idiotic memecoin, which has lost 98 percent of its value, and two-thirds of the idiots who bought it lost money on it. Do you think they’re like “IT WAS AWESOME, DO IT AGAIN,” I bet they are. They’re fucking dumb. (The Fucking News) Oh they are not happy and do not want to do it again? Too bad, dummies. (Popular Info)

FBI Director Ka$h Patel gonna bogart EVERY FBI ANALYST to find Smoking Gun Evidence of Georgia Democrats voting. (MS Now)

Do you enjoy crying? This guy lost at the Supreme Court when he sued the Boy Scouts for kicking him out for the gay. He wrote to the now-16-year-old girl who just lost at the Supreme Court when she sued to get to play sports with her teammates for being trans. (Medium) Girl Dad as Title IX “defender” because everything is bullshit. (Bad Faith Times)

Joe Patrice would like us all to gawk at Neil Gorsuch’s birthright citizenship dissent, and he includes this graf to entice us:

Neil Gorsuch did something weird in his dissent that deserves a closer look. And it’s not just that he managed to avoid talking about Native peoples in a case where it would be one hundred percent relevant. He even asked about Indian law at oral argument, thoroughly embarrassing the Solicitor General — who confessed he’d not considered the topic that Neil Gorsuch sees whenever he closes his eyes — in the process. Frankly, it’s shocking that his dissent about the meaning of domicile didn’t take the form of a land acknowledgement.

Haha good one Joe Patrice ;) (Above the Law)

But what about Brett Kavanaugh’s dissent? Well don’t look to Lisa Needham to explain the difference between the 14th Amendment and the law Kavanaugh cites as superior to it (???) because there isn’t one. (Public Notice)

Robyn’s BEEN explaining how they’re trying to increase teen pregnancy — that’s not a joke, it’s 100 percent literally true — and now they’ve cut $67 million from teen pregnancy prevention programs and instead are telling girls to track their periods. (Abortion, Every Day)

Another damn commie about to join the US Congress, from the Denver area this time :) (If you’re worried about the quote of her questioning the purported antisemitism of a person who attacked a pro-Israel vigil, it really wasn’t a bad quote, honest.) (NPR)

Hey, are things looking good for Keisha Lance Bottoms in the GA gov race? Well that is nice!!! (Fifty Plus One)

God I wish the pope would excommunicate JD Vance. He’s too fair and reasonable for that, but man, I wish a bitch would. (AP)

I love this one. A deeply felt and written piece by Keli Dailey on Mark Twain, Jim, and Huckleberry Finn. (Adi Magazine)

What if God was this medieval nun? Ladies and gentlemen, the Guglielmites! (Daily Meditations With Matthew Fox)

Join your friend ZiggyWiggy Saturday night for our traditional 4th of July viewing of Jaws. Available for free with ads on OKRU; with subscription on Peacock and AMC+; $3.99 in the usual places.

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! Atlanta has been postponed. TIME TO PARTY!

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