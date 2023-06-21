Share this postHouse GOP Already Putting Banana In Debt Ceiling Deal Tailpipewww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherHouse GOP Already Putting Banana In Debt Ceiling Deal TailpipeBut not even Senate Republicans are falling for it.Stephen RobinsonJun 21, 2023Share this postHouse GOP Already Putting Banana In Debt Ceiling Deal Tailpipewww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShareShare this postHouse GOP Already Putting Banana In Debt Ceiling Deal Tailpipewww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharePreviousNext