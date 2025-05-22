Wonkette

phantom_stranger
1h

Of course the bill is beautiful to a party that represents the psychopathic greed heads who cannot enjoy their wealth unless there are millions who are impoverished and under their thumbs.

This is conservatism - the conservation of power and privilege. It's founded on the myth that the economic stratification of society is explained by some people being better than others and whose superior virtue entitles them to dominate and own everything and every one.

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

"I am certain that we will not hear about deficits and debt ever again from Republicans who are about to vote for a bill that adds more debt to a country’s balance sheet than any piece of legislation in the history of the human race."

https://bsky.app/profile/ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3lpqwbf4gmc2z

