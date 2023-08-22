Last week, that hollow shell of a man Kevin McCarthy — in theory speaker of the House — recommended during a conference meeting passing a short-term funding measure as a temporary stopgap to avoid a costly, pointless government shutdown. House members return to “work” on September 5 and they have just 17 days in session before the government funding deadline. These fools love to push it to the limit, like when your broke-ass post dates the rent check and prays.

McCarthy’s proposal feels too sensible for the ulcer-inducing far-right Freedom Caucus, whose members announced Monday that they’re opposing any stopgap measure unless President Joe Biden surrenders the federal government and the US military to them. Yeah, this is sort of their go-to posture.

Axios reports:

The HFC is demanding more funding for border enforcement, cuts to the Department of Justice and FBI, and an end to “woke” policies at the Department of Defense. “We refuse to support any such measure that continues Democrats' bloated COVID-era spending and simultaneously fails to force the Biden Administration to follow the law and fulfill its most basic responsibilities,” they said in a statement. “Any support for a ‘clean’ Continuing Resolution would be an affirmation of the current FY 2023 spending level grossly increased by the lame-duck December 2022 omnibus spending bill that we all vehemently opposed just seven months ago.”

These dingbats won’t let up about the so-called “woke” policies in the military, as if Biden personally overhauled the entire armed forces with “drag queen diversity” initiatives.

They’re still butt hurt over last year’s omnibus spending bill that they couldn’t stop but only whined about before officially taking control of the House.

House Republicans couldn’t find their couch in their own living rooms, let alone finalize necessary appropriations bills before the September 30 deadline. Rep. Chip Roy fessed up to his party’s incompetence when he told Axios, “If you think we’re going to come in and in three weeks, three partial weeks in September and get the appropriations bills done — that seems unlikely, given the extent to which there was a total failure in setting spending levels where they needed to be set in order to get to 218.”

Monday afternoon, the House Freedom Caucus officially released their insane demands. They will only support a spending measure under the following conditions:

Include the House-passed “Secure the Border Act of 2023” to cease the unchecked flow of illegal migrants, combat the evils of human trafficking, and stop the flood of dangerous fentanyl into our communities; Address the unprecedented weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI to focus them on prosecuting real criminals instead of conducting political witch hunts and targeting law-abiding citizens; and End the Left’s cancerous woke policies in the Pentagon undermining our military’s core warfighting mission.

They might as well have asked for jet skis.

Official positions from the Freedom Caucus requires at least 80 percent of its 46 members, which no longer includes Marjorie Taylor Greene (LOL). That means any progress on a funding bill is DOA unless McCarthy wins over Democratic votes, but doing so would violate his Satan’s pact with the far-right wing and cost him his gavel. You’d almost feel sorry for the weasel, but you’re better off reserving your sympathy for the rest of us. Get ready for yet another shutdown!

