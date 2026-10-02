Wonkette

Wonkette

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Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
4h

My MiL is an 81 year old white lady in Mississippi who was worried about being able to vote—we did check her registration and everything and made a plan. She was registered as a Republican her whole life—still is—because she didn’t really care and her husband was registered that way.

But she is completely vote blue no matter who and can’t wait. I told her I doubt they will see her coming.

She spends a lot of time watching MSNOW and muttering about trump and his ilk in words that I don’t know she’s ever said before.

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Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
4h

Doesn't matter how much shit they throw at the fucking wall.

Not enough is going to stick to prevent the massive blue tsunami.

That being said: GET OUT AND VOTE!! AND TAKE YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS WITH YOU!

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