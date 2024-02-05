Olivia Rodrigo, summoning the Devil probably (screengrab)

It’s that time of year again! And no, I don’t mean awards season, or Superb Owl season. I mean the time of year when right-wing weirdos watch those things and freak out over all the people using award shows and the halftime show to openly worship the bad guy of their religion. To what end? I guess so that they can continue to be very successful big-time celebrities, with the help of Satan. Of course, there’s a whole strain of Christianity all about how if you love Jesus good enough you will be showered with money and success, so I’m not actually very clear on how these are even two different things.

But I digress.

After last year’s Grammy Awards, they spent several months (at least) losing their everloving shit over Sam Smith and Kim Petras supposedly worshiping Satan in front of God and everybody during their performance of “Unholy.” his year they are het up about Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of her hit “Vampire,” because it involved blood. Yes, can you imagine? Something called “Vampire” involving blood. Quelle horreur.

This video about Rodrigo’s supposed blood sacrifice, from some dude who calls himself “Tommy G,” hasn’t gotten much traction on TikTok, but it’s been popping all over right-wing Twitter and Telegram.

“Blood is currently pouring out of the walls as Olivia Rodrigo is rubbing blood on her face singing about getting bitten and bleeding out by a vampire,” this Tommy G fella wrote in the description.

“This poor innocent little flower and up and coming star in the music industry IS RUBBING BLOOD ON HER FACE!!!!” he screamed in the video. He continued:

“That is blood on her face and on her chest. this girl was the littlest and most innocent thing in the world just like seven minutes ago and now she’s standing up on stage at the Grammys … rubbing blood on her face, singing about a demonic vampire sucking the blood out of her. This is her sacrifice ritual. This is the end of Olivia Rodrigo. She’s gone to the dark side, she’ll be in rehab in five years and THERE’S BLOOD POURING OUT OF THE FUCKING WALLS LIKE THE FUCKING BUILDING JUST HAD ITS FUCKING PERIOD. “Like, dude I’ve been following this shit for like 25 years, and I’ve never seen these people be as blatant with this shit as they are now. I mean this innocent little fucking flower is sitting here looking like she’s filming a horror movie with blood on her face at the Grammys, the biggest moment of this poor girl’s life and she’s gotta sit up here and do an illuminati blood sacrifice.”

Yeah, she looks like she’s in a horror movie because the song is called “Vampire” (not about a literal vampire but a shitty man) and she’s also very clearly doing another homage to Stephen King’s Carrie.

Naturally, after the Illuminati blood ritual histrionics, Tommy G just starts wondering aloud about whether or not she is old enough for him to want to have sex with.

Mr. G later went on to claim that Travis Scott was also literally summoning demons.

Many of these people were already very convinced that the eight deaths that occurred at the 2021 Astroworld festival were the result of Travis Scott summoning demons.

Via Rolling Stone:

On TikTok, where some videos have gained millions of views, typing “Astroworld” into the search bar generates “astroworld festival demonic” as one of the top suggestions. People have said the stage was shaped like an inverted cross leading to a portal to Hell, which they believe was represented by the arch-shaped set onstage. They also point to a shirt Scott wore at the show that depicts human figures walking through a door and emerging with what look like horns as further evidence that Scott was leading fans to hell and sacrificing people’s lives intentionally.

Well, naturally.

Rodrigo, we must note, lost all six Grammys she was nominated for. Scott, who lost the one category he was nominated for, also notably yelled, “They slept on me 10 times!” referring to his 10 other Grammy nominations. So it seems these satanic Illuminati blood sacrifices are not all that fabulously effective after all. Seems like a weird move on behalf of the Grammys to go through all of that effort and then not even give out any awards to the people they’ve got out here summoning demons onstage. How do they expect to win any souls for Satan like that?

