We had been wondering where Melania Trump was and what her part was in the arraignment and future imprisonment of Donald Trump. The most we've heard from her ever since the classified docs scandal started was that report that she was so upset the FBI went through her underpants drawer that she had to get all new underpants. Fox News amused everybody during the event when it thought it saw Melania and said "there's Melania!" but no, it wasn't Melania.

Guess Fox News can't tell white ladies apart.

Hope You're Happy: Melania Had To Get New Underpants

Well, we may have an answer, courtesy People, by way of Vanity Fair, because that's who usually asks questions like these and tries to get an answer.

The headline from Bess Levin says she is in a "zen place," which doesn't sound like "broken up" or "stand by your man" or anything else people might feel about their spouses maybe going away forever and then they'll be in prison. Like she was gonna write him letters or something. It says she's cognizant of the fact that Jack Smith's evidence is "quite damaging."

Levin refers to reports that Melania didn't really give too much of a fuck back when Trump was indicted in March for his porn peener payments. Says Melania did not "sympathize with Donald's plight." Understandable. And we guess she's kind of in the same general headspace now!

Sources told People that Melania “doesn’t want anything to do with any of it,” and while she wishes “these legal issues would go away,” she is in a been-there-done-that mode about the whole thing. After all, as Pe o p l e reports, she has “lived with other public humiliation for many years, including the sex scandals.” And she’s not about to let her husband’s problems become her problems. “Melania…prefers to go about her business,” a person familiar with the matter told the outlet, adding that the former first lady will not be dragged down. “She continues moving ahead,” the person said.

And if that means moving ahead without Donald, then move she must .

People 's source says Melania is "upset and unhappy" about this indictment, but ... you know. Donald Trump gonna Donald. She's familiar with his ways, which now include getting indicted a whole bunch of times.

“Although her husband feels the legal issues are witch hunts, she prefers to stay away from making many comments as some of the recent evidence, especially in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, is quite damaging,” a source told People, adding that the former first lady believes, based on the evidence, that Trump “has a rough road ahead.”

Bless his heart.

And also:

“Melania does what is expected but down deep is fed up with all of the legal issues,” another source with knowledge about Melania’s frame of mind tells PEOPLE. “She wants his legal team to fight this to the end and hopefully end the fight."

Rah rah rah, she's cheering from the sidelines. You betcha.

What's that? You are accusing Melania of being on Wayfair looking at furniture to buy for rooms at Mar-a-Lago once that giant orange ass vacates and joins the custody of the United States government? Melania would never shop at Wayfair, you pig! She is just getting design inspiration. Allegedly.

Levin also refers to a Page Six report we missed from last week, which quotes a source saying that “Melania knows what she signed up for. She is in a wait-and-see position. He’ll either be in prison or be President. Or both. It’s not a time for fighting within the family.”

That same source says Ivanka "will be staying far away from Daddy." LMAOOOOOOOOO.

In summary and in conclusion, Donald Trump does not have any true human love in his life, and that's good, because he doesn't deserve any.

The end.

