Hello, here’s our working list of the FREE SPEECH Felon Overlord is trying to eliminate/ punish. Let us know what we missed!

It’s a goddamn tsunami, Piper!

We can’t write about everybody, but who is obeying in advance, or standing up to the bully and/or getting punished today? Well, Trump is still pig-biting MAD at CBS and its parent company Paramount, which he is suing for 20 BILLION dollars for being mean to him by making Kamala Harris look too good. Now he wants the FCC to TAKE THEIR LICENSE because fraud corrupt defamatory blah blah blah.

Trump filed that whinesuit suit last November, before the election and when he thought he might lose.

You’ll recall Trump was scheduled to appear on “60 Minutes” in October of 2024, but backed out because, according to his spokescreep Steven Cheung, CBS “insisted on cutting out of the interview to do fact-checking.” How dare they! So “60 Minutes” did an interview with Harris, and not one with him, Harris came off as gorgeous and stateswomanly, and Trump immediately whined that “60 Minutes: had deceptively edited its interview with her to make her not look like a giant dumdum. And CBS quickly ran to settle, even though it did nothing wrong, and even though it has First Amendment protections, lawyers and money for fighting, and all its news credibility on the line.

POSSIBLY they were so eager to settle because Shari Redstone, controlling shareholder of CBS’s parent company Paramount, wants to merge her company with Larry Ellison’s son David’s company, SkyDance, then have a hot tub party in Aspen about it, and they do not want Trump, Lord Executive of All The Regulatory Agencies, to stand in their way. And so they thought maybe they could throw Trump some cash and he’d go away!

HA HA!

CBS said it was willing to settle, and behind closed doors told Trump it would give him some money for his fake presidential library, or whatever. And the network released Harris’s full interview transcript, showing a lengthy answer she gave to a question about Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu edited for time.

But what do you know, as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has been known to say, “give a bully an inch and he will take a mile”! (China hasn’t been around for 5,000 years for nothing.) Showing any kind of willingness to cave to Trump is already the end for a target, and OF COURSE, that was not enough for the world’s most vindictive dictator. Never mind he has no damages and won the election, we all know what he really wants (besides bleeding his enemies of money and will): a public self-confession apology/statement with tears-in-eyes.

However, Bill Owens, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” has previously said that he will not apologize as part of a settlement, like some kind of ABC/George Stephanopoulos. And maybe not just for principles and pride, as apologizing and paying a settlement could also open up Paramount executives to potential future shareholder litigation, or even criminal charges for bribing a public official, if we ever return to a sane world, sad laugh.

And you know nothing makes Trump madder than not getting a “full-throated” apology.

He went on a Truth Social rant last night:

Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name “TRUMP” in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s “BROADCAST” tops them all. They did not one, but TWO, major stories on “TRUMP,” one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were President and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently. I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting. They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn’t work for them. They are not a “News Show,” but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as “News,” and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing. They should lose their license! Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior. CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump and Paramount are headed to mediation soon, and we shall see if CBS emerges with that self-confession apology for DOING MEAN TO TRUMP. If they’re anything like five of the 14 big law firms he has targeted lately, they’ll agree to air $600 million in free infomercials for Trump memecoins, watches belt buckles and cologne, too.

And when/if CBS makes with an apology and infomercials, maybe Paramount will get its merger. Or not! Maybe you get carrot, maybe you get stick. Maybe you get a consent decree like Columbia University is reportedly about to, even after kowtowing to Trump’s demands to let police come in and arrest its students, changing its protest policies, and agreeing overhaul its Middle Eastern studies department. All that and it’s seeing itself continue to get punished in new, creative, unjustified ways anyway.

That is how he does! Circles the herd, sniffing for weakness, and picks off targets one by one. If media companies or law firms or universities would all stand together like buffalo they might have a better chance, but they’re acting more like a fluffle of scattering rabbits, hoping the wolf will get full soon.

And it just never works like that!

