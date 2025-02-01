Can’t have a functioning democracy without a free media, and doesn’t a certain Dictator know it! He and his administration of goons have been working to get platforms and media companies to fall in line with the four-year-long-hate-week agenda, and some have been folding faster than a polyester suit on fire. Who’s been licking That Man’s shoe lifts the very hardest lately? Let’s explore!

First up, Heart-of-Markness Zuckerberg, who we just learned agreed to pay $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit over That Man getting his Facebook accounts suspended for inciting a coup attempt. Apparently going on Joe Rogan with his new MAGA man-talk makeover, donating $1 million for Carrie Underwood and Snoop Dogg’s career-immolation party in December, and singing along with the January 6 choir was still not enough to make America’s First Dictator let back him “in the tent”/quit threatening to throw him in prison and/or make trouble for Meta.

Annie Linskey and Rebecca Ballhaus have the scoop of tea: The very same day the felon was appearing by Zoom to receive his sentence of nothing from Judge Juan Merchan, he was also hammering out the terms of Zuck’s surrender/his nuts to a two-by-four.

It was all apparently so traumatic the Zuck had to shop-therapy himself a new $895,500 watch for his multimillion-dollar collection.

Meta and manly man Mark can, of course, make whatever terms of service they want to on their platform, including the rule against “language that incites or facilitates violence and credible threats to public or personal safety.” Trump had no legal leg to stand on, there, but that doesn’t matter for the world’s most powerful bully.

Elizabeth Warren Tweeted: “It looks like a bribe and a signal to every company that corruption is the name of the game. After Meta pays to play, what does Mark Zuckerberg expect as a return on this investment?”

Oh, I dunno, not going to prison for made-up reasons? Not having Facebook TikTok’d by the FCC’s new big brother Brendan Carr, who sees it as his holy Christian duty to overturn Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act so the FCC can get into the platform-monitoring business and the selective-tech-company-punishing business?

Oh, and Carr started an investigation into PBS and NPR this week for a justification to defund them.

And then there’s CBS! Remember how the world’s most powerful snowflake sued them for eleventy gazillion dollars for the made-up tort of “election interference fraud,” because Trump thought “60 Minutes” deceptively and unfairly edited an interview to make Harris look smart? Now CBS’s parent company, Paramount, is reportedly in talks to settle that nonsense. Whyever would they do such a thing? Could it be because Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, is in talks to sell the company to Skydance Media (majority shareholder Larry Ellison, and run by his son David)? Sure would be scary for Shari and Larry if the FCC decided that Skydance being 5-10 percent owned by a Chinese company was some kind of TikTok-level national security concern, or something.

Not to be confused with the $15 million bribesettlement that ABC/Disney paid to Trump’s nonexistent Presidential library because anchor George Stephanopoulos said that Trump was found liable for rape, instead of just some wholesome non-consensual fingerbanging.

And look, it’s the MAGA-fied LA Times, twisting an op-ed beyond recognition even though the writer has the receipts. Psychoanalytic clinician Eric Reinhart wrote a piece for them opining that RFK Jr.’s wrecking ball to public health is not going to fix the health care system, with the snappy title “RFK Jr’s Wrecking Ball Won’t Fix Public Health.” And then some editor or higher-up took a wrecking ball to his piece instead, changing the headline and photo and deleting his criticism of Brainworm Bobby to make it look like Reinhart was a big fan. New headline: “Trump’s healthcare disruption could pay off — if he pushes real reform,” and the paper deleted his conclusion:

Although RFK Jr. and Luigi Mangione are both responses to the same underlying problem of US healthcare corruption, there is a major difference between them: one operated outside the law to kill one person in defense of millions, whereas the other—via his egomaniacal disregard for scientific evidence—seeks to use law itself to inflict preventable death on those millions.

Here is the original Op-Ed, and here is the edited version that went to print.

Reinhart on Twitter:

My first and definitely last time working with the Los Angeles Times. Editing out the most urgent point of an OpEd in the minutes before sending to press while then also assigning a title and image that suggest an argument entirely opposite to the author’s clear intent is pretty shitty.

Yes, yes it is, and possibly lawsuit-worthy too. And then there’s the censorship and data purge going on inside the government, including a VERY WORRYING blackout on communications from the CDC, and pages of data purged, a whole other story.

At least CNN’s Kaitlan Collins has been in the media room and the TV giving Trump the what-for. If you can stand seeing his fug face, enjoy watching her making that dictator flustered by calling out his “DEI causes plane crashes” nonsense, then laying out some facts:

Will Trump start threatening to sue Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) next, or make Collins ask questions from a broom closet? Probably.

But let’s hope she and other reporters still pushing back can hang in there, we need them.

[WSJ gift link “Meta to Pay $25 Million to Settle 2021 Trump Lawsuit” / WSJ gift link “Zuckerberg Debuts ‘Real Mark’ in Push to Woo Trump”/ GQ/ New York Times archive link/ LA Times archive link]

