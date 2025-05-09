Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
18m

Sand cats! Your hed gif info: https://open.substack.com/pub/martiniambassador/p/sand-cats-enjoy-family-outing

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/6bd9b69c-e7b9-4d52-b11a-1883d270753d?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
13m

If you see Elon in the Chat, it's not really him. 😂 I got notifications that he had posted a few comments in the chat and he was very grateful for your support!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
90 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture