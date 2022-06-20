Last week, the Daily Beast revealedthat family values lecturer Herschel Walker had a secret son he saw rarely. The GOP Senate nominee from Georgia (more or less) eventually confirmed he has another two bonus kids — a 13-year-old son and an adult daughter born when the now 60-year-old Walker was 20.

Walker said in a statement:

I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not “undisclosed” —they’re my kids. I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?

See? Walker didn’t publicly acknowledge three of his kids because he didn’t want to involve them in his high-profile political career that began a few months ago. It was a parental long game.

PREVIOUSLY: Herschel Walker Is World’s Greatest Dad With Secret Son He Never Sees

Walker is the very stereotype that Republicans denounce, but he’s also a Republican. That gives him an extra-wide pass. He’s also appropriately judgmental of queer people. He told Newsmax in April, "It is sad that right now we're trying to determine what is a woman. It's written in the Bible what's a woman is [ sic ]. You have two: There's a man and a woman, and that's it.” He supports transphobic legislation barring girls from participating in sports because of their gender identity, and he backed up his regressive views with this doozy of a statement: "At my age today, now I could classify myself as a woman and go and compete in the Olympics, and I probably could win a gold medal in certain events in the Olympics today saying I'm a woman.”

Saturday, Mr. Father of the Year spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The crowd loved him! He’s already doing better than sitting Senator John Cornyn, who was booed at this weekend's Texas GOP convention. He obviously doesn’t have enough secret children.

Coalition Chair Ralph Reed – yes, that Ralph Reed — held Walker’s hand ( metaphorically, of course ) during a softball interview on stage. Walker insisted he’d always loved his secret kids:

“Well, first of all, they knew the truth. You know, I’ve never denied any of my kids and I love them more than I love anything,” he said. “And they didn’t do anything, which just makes me want to fight harder because I’m tired of people misleading the American people. I’m tired of people misleading my family.”

Wait, hold up ... how is anyone “misleading” Walker’s bonus track kids? Either he was an active participant in their lives or he wasn’t. The Daily Beast didn’t make him a lousy dad. What’s revealing is that while bashing absent fathers in the past, Walker held up his son Christian as an example of his great parenting. Christian Walker is a well-documented asshole. Why bring him up at all when there were at least three other options? It’s like George Lucas only ever discussing The Phantom Menace .

“FATHERS, if you stayed home and raised your kids you’d prevent what happened at uvalde” — christian walker videos (@christian walker videos) 1653773280

Walker told Reed that he “knew what I signed up for when I got into this and they don’t realize that.” We guess the “they” is the media or radical Left. It’s not like the sentiment makes more sense with additional clarity. Then he said, "No weapon formed against me should ever prosper,” and the audience cheered and applauded this nonsense.

So, no, Walker’s latest humdinger of a scandal won’t cost him support from the religious right. They’re all a bunch of bigoted hypocrites, which makes Walker their ideal representative.

[ Politico / AP ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?