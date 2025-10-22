Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I got nothing you guys. Trump Said to Demand Justice Dept. Pay Him $230 Million for Past Cases “Senior department officials who were defense lawyers for the president and those in his orbit are now in jobs that typically must approve any such payout, underscoring potential ethical conflicts.”

ARE THERE? ARE THERE POTENTIAL ETHICAL CONFLICTS? God DAMN, NEW YORK TIMES, SAY SOMETHING WITH YOUR MOUTH FOR ONCE IN YOUR GODDAMN LIFE. (Gift link New York Times)

As Donald Trump, who is somehow president of the United States, takes a backhoe to the White House, which he is not actually allowed to do, remember what he once did to Bonwit Teller. (Jeff Tiedrich) Say, is that a crime, actually? Yes, that is a crime, actually. (The Fucking News)

Here’s some deep-legal-dive on “now what” now that a three-judge panel in Oregon has said it’s totally cromulent to invade a state with the National Guard against that state’s will, because it’s a colorable “honest judgment” on whether there’s currently an insurrection in Portland. (Status Kuo)

“That’s a good headline from Charlotte Clymer,” I said to myself. “Here’s a good headline from Charlotte Clymer,” Evan said in the chatcave. Anyway, seems like the ceasefire is crap. (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

Bets on whether Trump will pardon the convicted January 6 rioter whom he already pardoned, but this time for threatening to kill Hakeem Jeffries? Just kidding, no bet. (CBS News)

Conservative families regarding the cuts to their children’s special ed: a bunch of fucking clowns in denial (plus some folks who actually didn’t want the leopards to eat their children’s faces, and are surprised by the current face-eating orgy). I mean, the article didn’t say it like that, but. (The 19th News)

Homeschooling association says a child whose corpse was discovered after she was taken out for “homeschooling” and another child who was found locked in a house for years after she was taken out for “homeschooling” are no reason any oversight is needed for “homeschooling,” like not even an annual checkin to make sure the kids are still alive, IT’S NOT BROKE they say AND DON’T NEED FIXING. (NBC Connecticut)

Hey cool, Tibetan nuns are getting advanced degrees and becoming teachers, where 13 years ago the geshema (akin to a doctorate) wasn’t allowed for women at all. Thanks Dalai Lama! (Religion News)

I have been asked by some librarians to share this film with you about librarians. So here you go: LIBRARIANS! (Librarians)

What happened to the 300 (non-Pamanian!) immigrants we dumped in Panama? (New York mag)

Cracker Barrel “outrage” was bots. Which should have occurred to us at the time, but we’re so used to those idiots caring about bullshit! (Gizmodo)

Elon Musk is fighting with Transportation Secretary Sean “Dummy” over a space contract, and that definitely sounds like the kind of guy who should be in charge of space. Anyway, they’re all terrible! (Mediaite)

The cost of living: It’s real bad! And it’s not getting better! And when Marjorie Taylor-Greene can spot that, you know even idiots can! (Paul Waldman)

