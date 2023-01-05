House Speaker Office Squatter Kevin McCarthy has lost his sixth vote for the job he tap-danced all around Mar-a-Lago to get. It's a damn shame. However, now we've reached the point where very serious people are suggesting that Democrats should fix the mess Republicans created.

Yes, this is embarrassing. Until there's a speaker, the House can't swear-in its members, who are still simply "members-elect" except for George Santos, who we hear is doing remarkable work as the chair on all committees. However, Democrats aren't being spiteful. Republicans hold the majority and if they can't agree on their own leader, we can assume the dysfunction will only continue.

Actual real Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries put it best when a reporter, high on silly, asked him, "If you are looking for a willing partner and [Republicans] approach you with a consensus candidate that is a Republican but is more moderate, maybe open to negotiating with you on getting some of these legislative items accomplished, would members of your caucus be open to voting for that consensus candidate?"

Dig my brother's response:

“Congressman Hakeem Jeffries is really good at this. Really good. https: //t.co/igjaoLMvoY” — Ricky Davila (@Ricky Davila) 1672796817

"We're looking for a willing partner to solve problems for the American people, not save the Republicans from their dysfunction." Jeffries went on to list everything that the Democratic-controlled House managed to achieve with a similarly sized majority — most of which Republicans had zero interest in helping pass or negotiating in good faith.

Pundits like floating the idea of a "consensus candidate" for speaker. They've all watched too many "West Wing" reruns. Certain Democrats liked the idea of Speaker Liz Cheney, because while a conservative, she's firmly in the "no violent coups" camp. That's what passes for "moderate" from Republicans because they are forever graded on a curve. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks we shouldn't overturn elections through intimidation and violence, either. Why isn't she a "consensus candidate"?

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, the 2016 Republican primary candidate who wouldn't leave, also proposed a magic unicorn candidate for speaker. He tweeted Tuesday, "A block of House Republicans should get together with Democrats to pick a speaker to run a coalition government, which will moderate the House and marginalize the extremists."

Wednesday, Kasich still thought he was on to something wonderful: "Wouldn’t it be great for America if a block of Republicans and Democrats work together to pick a Speaker to run a coalition-style government? A coalition allows the House to create policy from the middle out rather than the extremes in.”



Giphy

Kasich himself never actually governed from the middle, but he likely defines “moderate” as promoting a traditional rightwing agenda but with your inside voice. Unfortunately, that just gets you branded a RINO in MAGA circles. There are no Kasich- or even Larry Hogan-style Republicans in today’s House of Representatives, and if there are, they're hiding under the beds hoping that Tucker Carlson doesn’t mention them on his white power hour.

A true “consensus candidate" would have support from the overwhelming majority of both Democrats and Republicans. That scenario is a fantasy. Any Republican speaker candidate who came forward with a significant amount of Democratic support might as well switch parties and govern as a Democrat.

“Political theorist” Justin Stapley tweeted Wednesday, "A lot of shade being cast at Republicans right now, but if the Democrats vote in bloc for Jeffries vote after vote instead of finding a compromise candidate to get on board with, they're demonstrating equal levels of non-seriousness & proving that they're part of the dysfunction.”



Now, that’s some “both sides” nonsense. Jeffries has the full support of his caucus. There’s no reason for him to withdraw, and it’s not on Democrats to recruit a “compromise candidate.” First, McCarthy needs to realize he’s been dead the whole movie and move on to the next phase of his existence. Then Republicans can field someone they believe at least 20 Democrats would support.

Stapley suggested Republican John Curtis from Utah, who seems almost normal, so he wouldn’t stand a chance. Curtis could also join five other “sensible" Republicans and back Jeffries for speaker. He’s consistently received more support than McCarthy and can actually lead a diverse caucus.

Jeffries is the true consensus candidate. Take it or leave it.

