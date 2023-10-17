Tabs gif from your bestie Martini Glambassador!

No, former President Klan Robe ‘does not have the right to say and do exactly what he pleases,’ Judge Tanya Chutkan said when smacking Donald Trump with a much-deserved gag order. (CNN)

Jeff Landry, the incoming governor of Louisiana, is a nightmare. He specifically has it out for the state’s major cities, including my beloved New Orleans. Here’s a refresher.(Bolts Mag)

Hughes “Uncle Redd” Van Ellis, one of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, died last week at 102. He never received the justice he deserved. (Essence)

Perry Lott, convicted of rape and burglary in 1987, was exonerated after DNA testing proved he didn’t commit the crime. He’s the third Black man in a month who was freed after having decades of his life stolen by the state. Whoops is not sufficient. (The Root)

Don’t lie about eating more than one sandwich on a business trip. Yes, firing someone over this is petty but you really have no recourse when companies catch you in a lie. (BBC)

Hooray to Hamburger Mary’s, an Orlando restaurant that hosts a weekly drag brunch and sued Florida over its gross drag ban. A federal appeals court agrees that the law is unconstitutional. (The Advocate)

Remembering Suzanne Somers, another Gen-X icon who’s left us. (The Hollywood Reporter)

From Leslie Gray Streeter’s 2016 interview with Somers, who intentionally made Chrissy Snow more than just a dumb blonde. (Palm Beach Post)

“When I read the script, I thought ‘Dumb blondes are so unlikable, stupid with no intelligence behind them, no common sense,’” she says. “I remember thinking ‘How do I make her likable and lovable?’ I decided that she would never lie, never steal anybody’s boyfriend. She would have a real sense of who she was, a straight shooter. When the writers would write her a line, where Chrissy was telling a lie, or something against her moral code, I would say ‘No, no no.’ I trained them how to write for her.”

Umbrellas have been spotted in Seattle, and it’s not just the tourists. You can blame global warming, which has resulted in more torrential rains in the Emerald City. (The Stranger)

Tressie McMillan Cottom on the damaging effects of weight-obsessed culture. (The New York Times)

Snoop Dogg is quite good with the sushi rolls. (NYP)

When my mother introduced me to “Dark Shadows” back in the fall of 1988, she told me to “just wait until Angelique shows up. Then it really gets good.” She was right. The great Lara Parker was amazing. And now both women are gone, but the memories remain. (Variety)

