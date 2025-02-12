Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Why Trump doesn’t mind our gibes about “President Elon”: He prefers to be the fake president anyway. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

When people with personality disorders gain power: the pathocracy. (Psychology Today)

The blue state A’sG who might get medical research funding back. (Status Kuo) President Musk’s defying the court order though. (Popular Info)

IT experts “terrified and struggling to articulate the scale of the crisis.” (The Atlantic gift link)

Here’s everything you need to know about what CFPB has been doing for America. Thanks, the Democrats!

This some Idiocracy shit. (HR 1161)

This is just fucking racist, like the general said.

While the services are pulling out of [the Black Engineer of the Year Awards], a well-established pipeline for high-caliber STEM talent, they remain engaged with other events. Last week, the same Army recruiting unit that would have attended BEYA instead participated in a National Rifle Association-sponsored event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a predominantly white gathering that recruiters acknowledge is less likely to yield high-quality applicants.

(Military.com)

Meanwhile, military families in Stuttgart booed Pete Hegseth. BOOOOOOOOO. (NBC News)

What murdering the Department of Education would mean for a state like, oh, say, Mississippi. (IT’D BE VERY BAD.) (Mississippi Free Press)

How the media ginned up “eggs.” (Dean Baker at CEPR)

Imagine being a grownup convert to Catholicism and the Pope Himself calls you out as an un-Christian know-nothing shithead. I would simply die. (HuffPost)

Denny Carter takes no pleasure in informing you Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon! — is right about Elon Musk wanting to singularity us into homo sapiens-plus. Weird fucking loser git. (Bad Faith News)

CBS is lying down and rolling over, bribing Trump with millions or billions of dollars in “fraud settlement” and Jake Tapper is correctly pissed. (Mediaite)

This meditation on Elle Reeve’s childhood neighbor stalking the shit out of her family, and how that prepared her for an adulthood under MAGA, is very, very good. (Slate)

Shyyyyy, plant me a forest! (Guardian)

Ma’am Deb Haaland, YES MA’AM! (NBC News)

