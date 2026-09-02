Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
1h

With a lot of these MAGA types, there is also a bad theological aspect (a bad faith argument, as it were), combined with a naturalistic fallacy through a lens of American jingoism.

1. Jesus won't let this happen to us, just like Jesus made our kid's team win last week, if He cares that much about us he will turn back floods.

2. Nature heals itself naturally

3. We will tough it out because we're tough American alpha men, like they way Hegseth and his church believes wars are won.

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john iwaniszek's avatar
john iwaniszek
42m

It's all abusive gaslighting. We should be celebrating a new record breaking renewable energy benchmark every week. What do we have instead? An utter absence of clean energy boosterism coming from government and elites. And diesel driven "data centers".

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