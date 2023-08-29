Tabs gif from your bestie Martini Glambassador!

Looks like Trump will have clinched the Republican nomination by the time his federal trial starts. LOLs all around. (CNBC)

Will Bunch with a searing condemnation of the mainstream media’s inability to confront what’s actually happening in America right now. (Inquirer)

John Stoehr considers the Jacksonville, Florida, shooting as the continuing rise of the Right’s paramilitary wing. (Editorial Board)

This summer’s extreme weather has been terrible, and next year is expected to be worse. (The Guardian)

Ohio cops shot and killed a 21-year-old pregnant woman, but we’re sure they had their reasons. (Columbus Dispatch)

Sasha Abramsky notes that Republicans want you to be afraid of everything but guns. (The Nation)

The very funny Sara Benincasa has her own podcast. Go listen!

Just so you understand the full, human scope of Putin’s war and why decent people must unite behind Ukraine. (New Yorker)

On March 9, 2022, Viktoria Shishkina, nine months pregnant, was under observation in Mariupol’s Maternity Ward No. 3 when a bomb hit the building. Shrapnel lodged in her legs, arms, and stomach. Rescue workers rushed Viktoria by ambulance to a different maternity ward, where three people operated on her in a basement using their phone flashlights. The baby died. Viktoria spent the next five weeks in the basement, alongside dozens of pregnant women and, as time went on, a growing number of newborns. There was no cell reception, and Viktoria had no way to know if her husband, Volodymyr, was safe. Russian troops were levelling Mariupol neighborhood by neighborhood. As they advanced, they started bringing food and water to the basement. On April 15th, the troops told everyone inside to evacuate: their hiding place would soon become scorched earth. Buses were taking people to Russia. If anyone wanted to stay in Mariupol, they could do so at their own risk. If they wanted to go west, they’d have to cross the front line.

Damn wasps are annoying this year, but my exterminator friends arrive tomorrow. Bwah-ha-ha! (Willamette Week)

These badass twin sisters took down their own cyber stalker. (Washington Post)

Great piece from Shannon Watts on how white women can best help fight gun violence. (Substack)

Mainstream liberals keep trying to sell us on Nikki Haley’s Republican primary chances, but she’ll probably come in fifth in Iowa. (Slate)

Savannah, Georgia, is renaming a downtown square after Susie King Taylor, a Black woman who taught slaves to read and write. That was once as illegal as teaching Black history in Florida. (CNN)

Tomorrow is a blue moon, the biggest and brightest of the year. (Space)

