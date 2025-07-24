Hogan made many questionable facial hair decisions throughout his life.

There are those who say you should not speak ill of the dead. Those people are stupid, because there are a lot of really, really bad people who are dead. Caligula? Dead. Hitler? Dead. Ted Bundy? Dead. Henry Kissinger? Dead, though he certainly took his sweet ass time with that.

Hulk Hogan is also dead now, of a heart attack, at the age of 71. He, too, was a really, really bad person, and we are going to speak ill of him — because there’s not much else to say, is there?

Hulk Hogan Was A Racist

Back in 2015 — in fact, 10 years ago today! — an extremely racist rant he went on in 2006 about his daughter, Brooke, dating a Black man was published by Radar Online:

“I mean, I don't have double standards. I mean, I am a racist, to a point, fucking n*****s. But then when it comes to nice people and sh*t, and whatever. […] I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f–k some n****r, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n****r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player…I guess we’re all a little racist. F–king n****r.”

That was not “a little racist.” That was “a lot racist.” That was “there’s literally no way to spin this other than it being a rant that came out of the mouth of a person who is extremely, extremely racist and has given much thought to his racism over the years.”

The person he was ranting to, by the way, was Heather Clem, who was the wife of his friend Bubba “The Love Sponge,” and also the woman he was fucking behind his wife’s and her husband’s backs in the sex tape over which he famously sued Gawker.

Hogan was fired from the WWE and wiped entirely from their website after the audio was published.

“WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide,” the organization told US Magazine in a statement we can assume they’d never release today.

While Brooke Hogan initially wrote a poem in a misguided attempt to convince the world that her father was not, in fact, the vile racist he, himself, admitted that he was, she ended up going “no contact” with both him and her mother about eight years ago. Good for her.

Hulk Hogan Was A Scab

In an interview about nine years ago, former wrestler/former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura told Graham Bensinger that he would never be friends with Hulk Hogan again. Why? Because Ventura was trying to start a union, to get wrestlers the same protections and ability to collectively bargain that athletes in other sports have, and Hogan went and ratted him out to management.

It turned out, Ventura said, that Hogan was getting paid more than all of the other wrestlers combined — and clearly wanted to keep things that way.

Now, we don’t know whether it was for this particular reason or not, but Princess Bride star Andre the Giant, who was also a wrestler (and a total sweetheart), also hated his guts.

And once you’ve lost Fezzik …

Hulk Hogan Severely Maimed Online Media

Now, I am not one to defend releasing people’s sex tapes — and even in the long ago world of 2016, Wonkette was on the right side of that. It’s a horrifying thing to do and the fact that we took it so lightly as a culture for a minute is incredibly shameful.

That being said, his $100 million Peter Thiel-funded lawsuit against Gawker for publishing his sex tape with Heather Clem was some bullshit. It wasn’t about just compensation, it was about Thiel wanting to shut down Gawker permanently, supposedly because many years prior, he was outed in a blind item published on the site. Personally, I’ve never bought that. I think he wanted Gawker shut down because he didn’t like the site’s politics — particularly the way it had very much helped reignite enthusiasm for unions — and the fact that it was so popular.

And damn, we really could have used it during the Trump years.

I could go on, but I won’t. In sum, Hulk Hogan was a shitty person, and now he’s dead. We’re not sad about it.

