Hunter Biden Indicted, Putting End To America's Long National Hunter Biden Crime Spree Nightmare!
Plus some other posts too.
Welcome to your afternoon Wonkette roundup!
Hunter Biden go to jail maybe (yowch, 10 years?).
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Don’t worry, he got over it …
Oh Biden Crime Family, never stop never stopping!
I think Evan meant DEFINITELY.
LIVE: Biden Doing Bidenomics Speeches Again, Probably To Distract From Hunter's Laptop
·
This makes me smile in my heart.
Hunter Biden Indicted, Putting End To America's Long National Hunter Biden Crime Spree Nightmare!
Here is the problem. The MAGAS are idiots and there is a lot of corruption with the R’s. Unfortunately, there is “do nothingness,” corruption--insider trading using Pelosi’s husband--and other issues with the D’s.
It seems that the existential threat with the R’s may make it impossible for the D’s to clean up their own house. IMO, all the money in politics, corruption on both sides, crazy evangelicals and extreme capitalism, I have no idea how this will all shake out. I guess I’ll just have to sit and watch.
It's pronounced Shitter.
Like Xibalba or Xipe Totec.