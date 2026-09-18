Listen here, you little shits. Have you seen the president’s polling numbers on immigration? Have you seen his polling in general among Hispanic voters? Now, take those numbers and consider that I represent Dade County. That’s in South Florida, for all the geographically challenged among you. It includes a huge chunk of Miami.

Now, it’s very easy for the likes of Anthony Sabatini and Tomi Lahren to second-guess me for my ad calling out President Trump for his deportation policies. It’s very easy for Greg Bovino to complain. That guy thinks there are 100 million illegals in the United States. One hundred million! Even Stephen Miller isn’t that dumb. I don’t think.

Oh, it’s very easy for Laura Loomer to whine that I’m not being supportive enough of our president’s immigration policies. First, Laura Loomer is nuttier than the Kirkland Signature aisle at Costco. Second, when Laura Loomer wanted to run for a Florida congressional seat, she ran in a district that was about 60 percent white and a bit less than 20 percent Hispanic. My district, FL-27, is around 75 percent Hispanic. The president’s numbers with Hispanic voters have cratered. And I do mean cratered. I’d say you do the math, but that little dork Harry Enten already did it on CNN on Thursday:

Did you catch that? Two years ago, President Brain Genius had a five-point favorability lead over Kamala Harris with Latino voters on the issue of immigration. Now, his net approval with Latinos on immigration is –39 percent. Minus-39 percent! A 44-point swing! His overall favorability with Latinos in general is –34 percent.

Do you people have any idea how hard it is to get elected in a Hispanic-majority district when two-thirds of Hispanics don’t like the president and you’ve tied yourself to him like he’s a cinder block and you’re a snitch Tony Soprano is about to toss off his boat? It’s goddamn hard, that’s how hard it is.

Where was I? Oh yeah, Laura Loomer. That braindead fuckwit lives in Florida and doesn’t understand the Latino vote might be important in the parts of the state where she didn’t run for Congress? I suppose all the Botox she’s had injected in her desperate race for a full Mar-a-Lago face has frozen her brain cells along with her eyebrows.

Gah! I hate this! I’m a President Trump fan! He endorsed me during my primary. I’ve supported his agenda. I supported his invading Venezuela and taking its oil. I showed up at his criminal trial for his illegal payoffs to Stormy Daniels to let him know I had his back. Sebastian Gorka was there, too. I had to make small talk with him.

Small talk. With Seb Gorka. Do you know how much it sucks to talk to that guy? It’s like trying to talk to a ball of helium with a snooty accent. I mean, I work in Congress and I used to be in TV news, so I’ve been around my share of lightweights. But I’ve never been around one as light as Seb Gorka. With that 20-pound head of his, he’s like a Bizarro Peanuts character.

Listen, Donald Trump won my district in 2024 by 15 points. I won it by 20. Two years later, polls have me with a 1-point lead. And those are the public polls. You think I’d be separating myself from Trump and his immigration policies if my internals weren’t much worse?

Okay yes, I have perhaps not been full, FULL MAGA over the years. I’ve pursued immigration reform that didn’t involve Stephen Miller’s preferred model of rounding up every Hispanic in the country and catapulting them out to sea. I voted to release the Epstein files, even though they were a total Democrat hoax. I’m all in favor of taking out Cuba. Though that shouldn’t be a surprise, it’s tough to get elected in South Florida if you’re not.

People keep sneering at me, asking if I saw the “Mass Deportation Now” signs that so many Republicans were waving at the 2024 convention. Of course I saw them! You’d have to have been blinder than Helen Keller to miss them.

And yeah, I voted for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, even though it gave more money to ICE and Border Patrol than either agency had ever had before. Even though anyone with half a brain could have told you that they were going to be in such a rush to hire agents that they would inevitably use that money to hire people who weren’t qualified to work as decorative rocks in a rock garden.

But did I think mass deportations would actually happen? Ha! Look at what I told PBS when President Trump won two years ago:

“I am sure that we’re not — that the Trump administration is not going to be targeting those people who have been here for more than five years that have American kids, that don’t have criminal records, that have been working in the economy and paying taxes.”

People say that I was naive to believe President Trump when he said he was going to only deport criminals. How could I know that his administration thought literally anyone with Hispanic heritage was a potential criminal?

My response to people saying I was naive is that do you know how awesome it is to be in Congress? I’ve got great healthcare and a pension for life, I’m only in the office like three days a week, people give me free stuff and good stock tips, lobbyists are constantly buying me expensive meals with fantastic wine. Hey, Miami restaurants are expensive! It’s not easy to hop off that gravy train.

So was it gutsy to film this ad? To call out President Trump by name? To film it in front of the White House? To abandon our beloved president, right when he’s got so many other self-inflicted fuck-ups on his plate?

Well, it would have been gutsier two years ago. Or any time since then. But it’s amazing how being in danger of losing a seat you won by 20 points in the last election can focus the mind.

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