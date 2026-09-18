Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rooster Cogburn's avatar
Rooster Cogburn
3h

Treating people like garbage makes them not want to vote for you?

Well, butter my buns and call me a biscuit

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7 replies
tek's avatar
tek
3h

Trying to outrun the leopards...

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