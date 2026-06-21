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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
26m

I have an enormous urge to go down there for a souvenir, National Guard be damned.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
10m

I could say many things, but I'll let Heather Cox Richardson & Tim Walz speak for me:

"The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has become a metaphor for the Trump presidency...

Minnesota governor Tim Walz commented: 'Found an imaginary problem, said only they could fix it, didn’t listen to experts, hired buddies who grifted millions, failed miserably, bragged how great it went. The entire Trump presidency in a nutshell':”

https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/june-20-2026?r=5fuug&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

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