Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tammy Scumbag's avatar
Tammy Scumbag
5h

That pic. Just... just a murderers' row of white mediocrity.

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14 replies
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
5h

The Tiedrich challenge remains unanswered and it appears to be on track for the 32nd of Never.

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