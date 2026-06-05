Wonder what that smells like.

Just a day or so after Secretary of State/National Security Advisor/White House dog walker/Florsheim model Marco Rubio yappily and angrily protested to Congress, with the energy of a common Don Jr. if you know what we mean and we think you do, that Donald Trump had NEVER! NO NEVER! fallen asleep in his presence, Trump had a nap for the ages during a televised Oval Office meeting yesterday. There was no question about this one, he was just snoozin’. If this nap was one of Trump’s anal polyps, it would be extended. (Allegedly!)

Take a nap with the president, all the kids (in the Epstein files) are doing it. (Allegedly!)

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The rest of the appearance was just as snoozy and dementia as we have come to expect from the president who is so excited about the UFC bouncy house they’re building him on the White House lawn for his 80th birthday, he thinks he might just leave it up forever.

Listen to him slur his speech, he sounds like he’s completely about to bottom out, repeating his delusional lie that he has ended eight wars, maybe nine, maybe 10. No White House journalist has the courage to ask him to list these wars. (He has ended zero wars.)

Here is Trump admitting that he only selected the square-headed man-pig Bill Pulte to be (acting) director of national intelligence because he is clinging to hallucinatory beliefs that Pulte can find THE TRUTH about the RIGGED ELECTIONS. Trump must have been too busy snoozing to notice what an incompetent fuckshow Pulte has been when it comes to going after Trump’s enemies.

Boy, this is sad.

Listen to Trump babble and stumble around as he explains how well he’s done with “The Black Jobs.”

Listen as Trump explains that after he’s done winning the war he started with Iran, which he and Pete Hegseth lost on the first weekend, that he’s going to “make a brief stopover” to start (and immediately lose) a war with Cuba.

Oh boy, he was playing the greatest hits, though. Look, Democrats! Another clip of Trump angrily explaining to the American people that “affordability” is a “con job”!

Ah yes, and on top of the Epstein Memorial Ballroom and the bunker baby bunker for big stupid baby presidents, and on top of the reflecting pool (taller than skyscraper if you stand it up!), and on top of his Hitler arch, and on top of the Kennedy Center, NO WAIT SCRATCH THE KENNEDY CENTER, Trump is very excited to build a Trump promenade leading up to the Lincoln Memorial!

Uh oh, was it sleepy time again? Or did sleepy time never end? Look, Sleepy Joe Biden! You got a buddy!

Please stop exercising your freedom of speech, the dictator is SWEEPING RIGHT NOW.

Shhhhhhhhh.

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