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tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
1hEdited

OT: Pigeon-Livered Hornswoggler Yells At Empty Seats Edition!

For those who haven't seen his humiliation on Saturday.

https://i2-prod.irishstar.com/article37390725.ece/ALTERNATES/s1200f/0_Trump-humiliated-by-empty-seats-at-Freedom-250-disaster-celebration.jpg

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Carstonio's avatar
Carstonio
1h

👏 Only one quibble - some Western states already had women’s suffrage during Teddy’s term.

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