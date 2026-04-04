Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1d

Spring has arrived in Cleveland Heights!

I removed the winter sealing tape from my windows.

Put new screens in the windows and opened everything up.

I have now guaranteed that it will snow next week.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-238299000?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Teen Laqueefa's avatar
Teen Laqueefa
1d

Mrs. Betty Bowers

‪@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social

Kristi Noem's husband's crossdressing was and open secret in DC, but so was Donald raping underage children.

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