Wonkette

Wonkette

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Assigned Cute at Birth's avatar
Assigned Cute at Birth
9m

How do we know that this man -- who has harassed the ability to teleport -- will not, say, rob a bank with said ability?

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tek's avatar
tek
16m

“𝑇𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑠 𝑛𝑜 𝑓𝑢𝑛,” 𝑃ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑝𝑠 𝑎𝑑𝑑𝑒𝑑. “𝐼𝑡’𝑠 𝑛𝑜 𝑓𝑢𝑛 𝑏𝑒𝑐𝑎𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑑𝑜𝑛’𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑦𝑜𝑢’𝑟𝑒 𝑑𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔."

This seems to be a good fit for DHS/FEMA...

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