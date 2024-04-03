Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I don’t think there’s any possible explanation for Israel assassinating food-aid workers from the fucking World Central Kitchen besides they’re trying to kickstart the famine. The workers had told the IDF exactly where they’d be, and their car had a big fat WCK logo on top. The White House calls World Central Kitchen “relentless” — a proper use of the term — in showing up to stop people from starving, but Netanyahu has shut them down, all food aid being returned to Cyprus unloaded. The White House, in yestertoday’s press briefing, notes Israel has killed more than 200 aid workers since Oct. 7. Netanyahu called the seven dead workers “unintentional.” Unbelievable, as in I don’t believe him. (AP)

Well I did not know any of this about President Andrew Johnson, I just knew he fucking sucked. How bad did that guy fucking suck? Heather Cox Richardson on Trump’s latest Bible adventures and how and why Andrew Johnson did the exact same thing. (Heather Cox Richardson)

Tag your religion, I’m “Jefferson’s Bible.” (The Bulwark)

Of course term limits would not apply to Donald Trump, were he to win. Everybody knows that. (American Conservative)

Ramping up attacks on judges’ families, as is his wont. (Gift link Washington Post)

Apparently RFK Jr.’s been talking even more shit than usual, with “waaaaaah Joe Biden censored me waaaah Joe Biden is a greater threat to democracy than Trump is waaaaah.” Joan Walsh is irked. (The Nation)

Remember last year when everybody was making fun of the “paranoid delusions” of people who claimed to have “Havana syndrome”? Oh right, after these reports, they still are. (CBS / Reuters)

Don’t forget the 80 percent Black town that is not allowed to vote. (Guardian)

Ruben Gallego is a complex guy! It’s entirely possible shit will come out about his divorce that will be cringey and bad. I like him. This is a good profile from Mother Jones.

Did I give you this yet from Wonk pal Dr. Sarah Taber, on why she’s running (an amazing campaign! her newsletters are so fun; she doesn’t spam you, she just updates you semi-reg with something super interesting that she’s doing; sign up for them!) for North Carolina ag commissioner? (The Nation)

Here is a nerd talking about this week’s eclipse, like a nerd. (The Atlantic)

Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” thing from Hello Fresh was secretly a bunch of people watching you on closed circuit TV and writing down what you took. (Gizmodo)

“Tesla blames sales drop on Houthi attacks and arson in Germany.” Don’t make me root for the Houthis, Elon, you dick. (TechCrunch)

Okay, did your un-corrected kid get a break from your constant berating and overbearing nags, or did your kid just go feral? I bet it’s somewhere in-between. DOH LINK FIXED. (Scary Mommy)

