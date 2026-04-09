Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
1h

REVOVERY UPDATE/NICE TIMES NEWS

I managed to hop the entire length of the downstairs hallway with the use of my walking frame today. It's the first time I've done this since my fall down the stairs on 25th March. Mr Cakes followed behind me with tge wheelchair, just in case I got tired or unsteady, but I made it without assistance.

It's only a little thing, but right now I think it's important to celebrate every achievement, no matter how small.

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tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
2hEdited

They all have to be charged and tried as the Nazis they are.

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