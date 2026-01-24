Photo by Zuzana on Unsplash

On Fridays, the Wonkette staff writes some posts ahead for the weekend, so we can all have work-life balance and not get ulcers, and so you have something to comment around. Sometimes though, horrible things happen on the weekend, and “funny thing about the Labor Secretary’s alleged affair” doesn’t feel appropriate. Maybe I’ll post some of them tomorrow, or maybe they’ll wait until Monday.

Yesterday, Minneapolis hosted an estimated 50,000 neighbors telling ICE they are not welcome. For Renee Good. For Liam, age 5. For all the children kidnapped, US citizens detained (some deported), women dragged from their cars on the way to the doctor, babies put in the hospital after being teargassed.

Today, ICE killed another neighbor.

I’m not putting the video here; it’s plenty easy to find online. The man, beset by four five six agents, struggled to his knees as they tried to hold him down. An agent poured bullets into him. Maybe other agents did too. I counted six shots.

Right now, state police are protecting ICE from the enraged neighbors. Instead of turning around the other way, and facing off against ICE to protect the community, they’re just tackling some folks. (Edit: The Minneapolis police chief has ordered his officers to preserve the scene, despite ICE reportedly ordering them to leave. ICE has arrested witnesses and transported them to the Whipple building. We will have to see what happens.)

I’m not putting that video here either.

Greg Bovino and Kristi Noem will have some lies to tell. Make sure your loved ones — shit, make sure assholes on NextDoor, and anybody who repeats their bullshit — know the truth. The truth that ICE and other DHS goons have been beating on immigrants and citizens alike, detaining and deporting people here legally who have done no crimes as well as US citizen children, and now claim nothing in the Constitution protects us.

Have a cry, have a weep, care for a neighbor, call your representatives and scream at their poor staffers. Do what you need to do to keep strong and steady.

All we have is us.