Discussion about this post

Ruhe
2h

This has always been ICE. Trump hasn't corrupted the cops. He's turned them loose. And Scott Pelley and the media elite can troll Trump and all the corporate weasels they want but until we start seeing some real in depth reporting about the corruption that was in the system waiting for Trump's arrival we ain't getting nowhere. America has got to get past it's "most cops are good cops" reflex.

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

"These people are OUT OF CONTROL."

And will remain out of control until *W*E* stop them.

