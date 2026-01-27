Wonkette

Kassi
5h

What an oxymoron: “ICE Office of Professional Responsibility”

wobbly's avatar
wobbly
5h

From the article:

𝘕𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘐𝘊𝘌 𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘥𝘺 𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘞𝘦𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘣𝘶𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘷𝘰𝘯, 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘭𝘦𝘹 𝘚𝘢́𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘻, 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘊𝘌𝘖 𝘰𝘧 𝘝𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘴...

𝘐𝘊𝘌 𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘷𝘦𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘱𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘞𝘦𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘸𝘢𝘺 6 𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘵, 𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥. 𝘈 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘰𝘤𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘦 6 𝘊𝘢𝘧𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘌𝘢𝘨𝘭𝘦-𝘝𝘢𝘪𝘭.

“𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧𝘧, 𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦,” 𝘚𝘢́𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘻 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥. “𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘺, ‘𝘐𝘵 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳. 𝘞𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘭𝘢𝘸.’”

“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘴. 𝘐𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘬𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘫𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘴, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱.” ...

