Enough with the horrible stories of ICE’s rampage through Minnesota. Let’s take a break and read a horrible story about ICE’s rampage through Colorado!

The Colorado Sun reports that several people were arrested by ICE last week after traffic stops in rural Eagle County. When family and friends went to pick up the abandoned cars that ICE left sitting by the side of the road — as they have been doing all over the Twin Cities as well — they found agents had left cards featuring the ace of spades in at least two of them.

The ace of spades. You know, the same card that American soldiers used to leave on the bodies of enemy soldiers they killed in Vietnam as an intimidation tactic, and which has since been appropriated as a symbol of death by other cultural groups like white supremacists and biker gangs?

How did that work out for American soldiers in Vietnam, anyway? Did we win?

In Colorado, just in case there was any doubt that those cards didn’t randomly fall out of a deck that happened to be in the cars, the words “ICE Denver Field Office” followed by the office’s address in Aurora were printed on them. So someone really went to some effort to get these cards made.

What charmers. Real pride of American law enforcement shit right here.

How disturbing is it that ICE agents are leaving death cards at the scene of random abductions? So disturbing that, contra what it does in damn near every situation where its agents do something inhumane, the Department of Homeland Security condemned the use of the cards:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said via email Friday that ICE is investigating the situation and “unequivocally condemns this type of action and/or officer conduct.” “Once notified, ICE supervisors acted swiftly to address the issue,” Homeland Security officials wrote. “The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a thorough investigation and will take appropriate and swift action.”

No, no, no. You guys are supposed to say something like “There have been no abductions. We have been arresting criminal illegal aliens in service to the orders of Emperor of All the Realms Donald Trump. Most people are very happy that we are doing it. Our heroic ICE agents are working around the clock despite the fact that the radical left Democrats in charge of the great state of Colorado refuse to help. Those cards were left as a courtesy, to let other criminal illegal aliens know that we are coming for them too, and they can save themselves by self-deporting immediately. Heil Trump!”

This from DHS was also funny:

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is held to the highest professional standard ... America can be proud of the professionalism our officers bring the job day-in and day-out.”

Immigration agents are gunning people down in the streets. We’d hate to see what behavior officials would consider unprofessional.

Boy, just wait until Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller hear about this beta-cuck “we condemn this action” bullshit. We expect demotions for everyone involved. Everyone doing the condemning, anyway. The agents themselves will probably get challenge coins and transfers to Minnesota, along with “weapons free” rules of engagement.

As we mentioned, using the ace of spades as a death calling card started in Vietnam. But the highest levels of our government have tacitly condoned it. During the Iraq War, the military put together a deck of playing cards with high-level Iraqi officials’ names and faces printed on them. George W. Bush supposedly kept a deck in his desk in the Oval Office. He would draw an X over each one that American soldiers captured or killed during the Iraq War. The ace of spades in that deck was Saddam Hussein himself.

A lot of writers and thinkers over the years warned that the tactics the United States used in the Global War on Terror, and particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq, could one day be brought home and used on the streets of America. People didn’t listen. Now that is exactly what is happening.

How bad has all of this gotten for the Trump administration after weeks of sending its untrained Gestapo into the streets? The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and even The Free Press all published editorials on Monday condemning ICE’s actions in Minneapolis and telling Trump he needs to change course. So gosh darn it, our get-it-done president is getting it done:

Tom Homan. Sure, that snarling mush-mouthed orc will definitely calm everything down. Way to go, sir.

There were also reports Monday night that Greg Bovino would likely retire after being relieved of his duties. This was followed by reports that he had not been relieved of his duties. As Bovino himself might say with that important-sounding military jargon so many of the wingnuts love, the situation in the battle space remains fluid.

Still, we suppose it is a small ray of light that our big boy president is hinting at pulling one of his famous TACO moves. Even he knows how bad all of this looks. Whether anything changes, or he simply replaces Gregory Bovino with either Tom Homan or the moldering corpse of Bull Connor, remains to be seen.

[Colorado Sun]

