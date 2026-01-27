ICE Leaving Ace Of Spades Death Cards Just Like In Vietnam, Which Worked Out Great
As the kids say, 'Are you kidding us with this shit?'
Enough with the horrible stories of ICE’s rampage through Minnesota. Let’s take a break and read a horrible story about ICE’s rampage through Colorado!
The Colorado Sun reports that several people were arrested by ICE last week after traffic stops in rural Eagle County. When family and friends went to pick up the abandoned cars that ICE left sitting by the side of the road — as they have been doing all over the Twin Cities as well — they found agents had left cards featuring the ace of spades in at least two of them.
You can subscribe to Wonkette for free!
The ace of spades. You know, the same card that American soldiers used to leave on the bodies of enemy soldiers they killed in Vietnam as an intimidation tactic, and which has since been appropriated as a symbol of death by other cultural groups like white supremacists and biker gangs?
How did that work out for American soldiers in Vietnam, anyway? Did we win?
In Colorado, just in case there was any doubt that those cards didn’t randomly fall out of a deck that happened to be in the cars, the words “ICE Denver Field Office” followed by the office’s address in Aurora were printed on them. So someone really went to some effort to get these cards made.
What charmers. Real pride of American law enforcement shit right here.
How disturbing is it that ICE agents are leaving death cards at the scene of random abductions? So disturbing that, contra what it does in damn near every situation where its agents do something inhumane, the Department of Homeland Security condemned the use of the cards:
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said via email Friday that ICE is investigating the situation and “unequivocally condemns this type of action and/or officer conduct.”
“Once notified, ICE supervisors acted swiftly to address the issue,” Homeland Security officials wrote. “The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a thorough investigation and will take appropriate and swift action.”
No, no, no. You guys are supposed to say something like “There have been no abductions. We have been arresting criminal illegal aliens in service to the orders of Emperor of All the Realms Donald Trump. Most people are very happy that we are doing it. Our heroic ICE agents are working around the clock despite the fact that the radical left Democrats in charge of the great state of Colorado refuse to help. Those cards were left as a courtesy, to let other criminal illegal aliens know that we are coming for them too, and they can save themselves by self-deporting immediately. Heil Trump!”
This from DHS was also funny:
“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is held to the highest professional standard ... America can be proud of the professionalism our officers bring the job day-in and day-out.”
Immigration agents are gunning people down in the streets. We’d hate to see what behavior officials would consider unprofessional.
Boy, just wait until Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller hear about this beta-cuck “we condemn this action” bullshit. We expect demotions for everyone involved. Everyone doing the condemning, anyway. The agents themselves will probably get challenge coins and transfers to Minnesota, along with “weapons free” rules of engagement.
As we mentioned, using the ace of spades as a death calling card started in Vietnam. But the highest levels of our government have tacitly condoned it. During the Iraq War, the military put together a deck of playing cards with high-level Iraqi officials’ names and faces printed on them. George W. Bush supposedly kept a deck in his desk in the Oval Office. He would draw an X over each one that American soldiers captured or killed during the Iraq War. The ace of spades in that deck was Saddam Hussein himself.
A lot of writers and thinkers over the years warned that the tactics the United States used in the Global War on Terror, and particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq, could one day be brought home and used on the streets of America. People didn’t listen. Now that is exactly what is happening.
How bad has all of this gotten for the Trump administration after weeks of sending its untrained Gestapo into the streets? The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and even The Free Press all published editorials on Monday condemning ICE’s actions in Minneapolis and telling Trump he needs to change course. So gosh darn it, our get-it-done president is getting it done:
Tom Homan. Sure, that snarling mush-mouthed orc will definitely calm everything down. Way to go, sir.
There were also reports Monday night that Greg Bovino would likely retire after being relieved of his duties. This was followed by reports that he had not been relieved of his duties. As Bovino himself might say with that important-sounding military jargon so many of the wingnuts love, the situation in the battle space remains fluid.
Still, we suppose it is a small ray of light that our big boy president is hinting at pulling one of his famous TACO moves. Even he knows how bad all of this looks. Whether anything changes, or he simply replaces Gregory Bovino with either Tom Homan or the moldering corpse of Bull Connor, remains to be seen.
Wonkette is free to read, but it does exist thanks to the generosity of our readers.
What an oxymoron: “ICE Office of Professional Responsibility”
From the article:
𝘕𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘐𝘊𝘌 𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘥𝘺 𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘞𝘦𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘣𝘶𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘷𝘰𝘯, 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘭𝘦𝘹 𝘚𝘢́𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘻, 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘊𝘌𝘖 𝘰𝘧 𝘝𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘴...
𝘐𝘊𝘌 𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘷𝘦𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘱𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘞𝘦𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘸𝘢𝘺 6 𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘵, 𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥. 𝘈 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘰𝘤𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘦 6 𝘊𝘢𝘧𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘌𝘢𝘨𝘭𝘦-𝘝𝘢𝘪𝘭.
“𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧𝘧, 𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦,” 𝘚𝘢́𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘻 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥. “𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘺, ‘𝘐𝘵 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳. 𝘞𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘭𝘢𝘸.’”
“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘴. 𝘐𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘬𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘫𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘴, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱.” ...