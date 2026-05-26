Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4m

Wilding out just like the low-rent Sturmabteilung they are.

That's life controlled by the unreconstructed.

Let's make sure we all have our active voter registrations and be all set for the big prize, changing control of Congress. That's our only chance at a semblance of a check on Maladministration 2.0. Subpoena power can go somewhere after all.

For maximal results, work for a Democratic impeachment+removal-sized majority. It's the only way.

Mount up!

And Don't Give Up The Ship!

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Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
6m

These are the crimes against humanity people voted for. Never let Trump voters forget that.

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