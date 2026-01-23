Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I wish Accuweather wasn’t owned by thugs lobbying to privatize the National Weather Service so they can take it over and charge for it instead, because honestly, their writing is a lot clearer and more accessible than NWS’s. But it is, so here’s the NWS’s forecast for today and this weekend, and it is RUN and HIDE and BITCH YOU BETTER HAVE ALREADY BROUGHT CRACKERS. (Weather)

Hey, about ICE goons saying they can break down your door and come in your house and arrest you without a warrant, is that halal? It’s funny because vaunted Fourth Amendment guy Orin Kerr seems to assume that the legal memo ICE goons are relying on was written by lawyers. (Reason) Here, this one’s easier to read, and less for NERDS, and also points out fuck all y’all. (Our Liz at Public Notice)

Attorney General Pam Bondi tried to indict Don Lemon for doing a ride-along with the protesters who burst in on a Minneapolis church where a pastor is an ICE goon (sigh). (“Sigh” for “Christian pastor ICE goon” but also for “bursting in on ICE goon’s church.” I know I’m not there, and second-guessing activists is frowned upon, but if I think you should keep your protest of a church on the sidewalk, I guarantee you’re not persuading any normies.) The magistrate judge preferred not to. (CBS News) The White House posted AI slop of the lead activist, attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, showing her bawling and sobbing, which she most certainly was not. When NOTUS reporter Violet Jira asked about it, the White House accused her of “looking for new ways to defend criminals.” (NOTUS)

Between JD Vance and Commandante Greg Bovino, that’s a lot of fucking lies! Por ejemplo!

“We don’t break in anybody’s homes. We make entry in either a hot pursuit with a criminal arrest warrant or an administrative arrest warrant,” Bovino said at a news conference.

(AP)

They never did recover the millions of dollars in heisted jewels before they let the suspect “self-deport,” lol whoops. Interestingly, the jewelry company claims it was $100 million worth and the Brinks truck company says nah, $10 mil. You don’t suppose someone padded their insurance claim? Trump would never, I mean always. (Orange County Register)

New Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger fired all Glenn Youngkin’s university board hacks and idiots. GOOD. There’s going to be a whole lot more purging, root and branch, to do three years from now, it’s best we get a start. (The New Republic)

Holly Berkley Fletcher is sorry … you’re such a dick. (Zebra Without Stripes)

Did your kid get dumber? Might have been the COVIDs! Which, since COVID doesn’t exist, don’t know why this is up at RFK Jr.’s … (CDC)

Tommy Lee Walker has been declared innocent, 70 years after his execution. (Innocence Project)

This right here is what jail is for. The teen and twentysomething nihilists extorting your children into self-harming. (CourtWatch)

CA AG Rob Bonta is investigating Grok for its child-undressing machine. (Politico)

This is from a Minnesota-based children’s music group, the Okee Dokee Brothers. Now I guess along with Miss Rachel they’re domestic terrorists! Enjoy some old-timey lovely domestic terror folk.

@okeedokeebros The Okee Dokee Brothers on Instagram: "There’s a power coming u…

Don’t forget your trans Girl Scout cookies! They’ve sold 71,254 boxes at Erin in the Morning’s last count. I better make that 71,254 plus 12. Okay, plus 16. (Erin in the Morning)

This Saturday’s movie night is WarGames, available with subscription on Prime. Free with ads on Tubi, Pluto TV and the Roku Channel. $3.99 in the usual places. Head to Wonkette.com and url up with your friend ZiggyWiggy at 8 p.m. Eastern!

