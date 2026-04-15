Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
2m

Iceholes . . .

Reply
Share
jltympanum's avatar
jltympanum
just now

"Full-body hemorrhoid". Marcie, you win the prize for that one.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture