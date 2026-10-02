Ningun humano es ilegal. Photo by Miko Guziuk on Unsplash

The saga of an Austin man who is being cruelly punished for (checks notes) making a food delivery is still going on.

Wilber Rafael Garces Perez won’t be released from federal custody after his hearing this week, in which agents testified that he maaaaaaybe hit one of them with his car mirror, so naturally they had to shoot him, prevent him from treatment, and leave a bullet in his back all this time.

A nine-page affidavit from a Department of Homeland Security agent amounts to the government’s fullest public account to date of the shooting in the Texas capital, which has set off protests and outrage from Democrats over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The document includes photos taken from body-worn cameras but no video was released, and the complaint did not say whether the agent allegedly struck by the side mirror sustained any injuries.

Imagine being such a fucking coward that you think getting hit with a car mirror justifies extrajudicial attempted murder. Does the little babby want a kissy from mommy to make his little bruisey-wuisey go away? Well mommy doesn’t kiss murderous little shits, so fuck off. Aw, you’re crying? Good.

Garces Perez faces one criminal charge in connection with his actions leading up to that shooting, for assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.

You guys. He is a young father who is supporting a family, including a son with disabilities, and he emigrated to the United States from Venezuela “the right way” a few years ago. He missed a court hearing because he moved, and the cretins currently running our immigration system are apparently too fucking stupid to know how to update an address form.

He applied for asylum but his case became complicated because the court sent a notice for a hearing to his old home address, even though he had informed the court of his move. For failing to attend the hearing, the judge ordered his deportation in absentia. ICE said that order made him a target of the agency and that this is why they detained him.

He was shot delivering a fucking DoorDash order. He was participating in the local and national economy, he was working and doing his best in a gig economy, he did everything the best way he knew how, and he got shot by some unhygienic, racist thugs — who then prevented him from getting care or help from bystanders — for doing it.

TRUTH FUND

Now I am no forensics expert, but I spent enough time covering the Los Angeles Police Department to know that when someone is shot in the back by law enforcement it means they’re running away, not attacking!

NBC points this out:

The accusations against Garcés Pérez recall previous claims made by immigration agents after other high-profile shootings similarly accusing drivers of weaponizing their vehicles. In a handful of cases, the allegations have been undermined or walked back after the release of body-worn camera footage, drawing renewed scrutiny about the DHS’s reliance on vehicular stops to execute arrests.

ICE lies. They don’t have footage, because they are full of shit. They have always been full of shit. This isn’t my opinion, this isn’t some “bias,” it’s the truth. It has always been the truth. They chase cars through residential neighborhoods into trees or vehicles filled with kids and then lie about having chased them. They shoot innocent, unarmed bystanders, and then deploy botnets to smear them online. They do not perform any sort of real law enforcement function. The country is not safer for having them in the streets. They are murderous thugs working for a eugenicist administration filled with people who feel that they have impunity for whatever it is that they do, to anybody.

We should prove them catastrophically wrong.

So it is on us, the public at large, to remember this cruelty and to demand that the system that produced and sustained it is dismantled until it is nothing but rubble. Then that rubble should be scattered so that nothing remains.

Do it for Wilber Rafael Garces Perez. Do it for his family, who are waiting for him to come home.

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