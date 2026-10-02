Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TerseNurse's avatar
TerseNurse
6h

Thank you Brooke.

Guys, I'm not coping so well this morning.

Reply
Share
19 replies
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
5hEdited

Mrs. Betty Bowers

‪@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social

After Renee Good, hemorrhaging blood, crashed her car, a man from the neighborhood approached and said, "Let me take vitals and help. I'm a physician."

According to a witness, ICE responded, "We don't care. Stay back." And they blocked him.

These people are stone-cold monsters.

8:18 PM · Jan 7, 2026

Reply
Share
3 replies
265 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture