While the US teeters on possible war with Iran, the war against its own citizens continues apace. ICE has been arresting US citizens right and left, from elected officials like Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Rep. LaMonica McIver, New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander, US Senator Alex Padilla, Judge Hannah Dugan and volunteers who show up at courthouses to make sure ICE is following the law, to citizens out there using their First Amendment right to say things, to people who happened to be in ICE’s way.

ICE has no legal authority to detain US citizens — edit/clarification here, they can hold somebody if they have probable cause they committed a felony, and/but are supposed to turn them over to the local authorities “without unnecessary delay.” But they are apparently defining any standing up to them as a felony, and people are going missing in their system.

Examples:

Adrian Andrew Martinez, age 20, a US citizen and Walmart employee detained by ICE because he got in front of a truck and yelled “hey, what the fuck?!” as masked goons hauled a Walmart maintenance worker away. Now Martinez’s family can’t find him.

At least we assume those are ICE agents, and not a random group of ‘roided out Bootcamp Fitness instructors.

There was Carrie Lopez Alvarado, a US citizen who was nine months pregnant and hospitalized after ICE detained her while they were illegally on private property with no warrant.

Joe Castro in Rochester, detained after ICE smashed the windows of his truck. And on and on. At least a dozen more US citizens have been detained, that we know of. Not to mention the people who are being detained who came here completely lawfully, like students and people going to immigration check-ins. The web site Disappeared US is keeping a running list. Sometimes citizens detained by ICE get released quickly, but sometimes they don’t. US citizen Jose Hermosillo, 19, was held for 10 days and pressured into signing a false assertion that he was a Mexican citizen.

And ICE is conducting its activities while masked, with no identification showing. Running around incognito looking like a random roving bunch of kidnapping perverts seems pretty fucking dangerous for them. But the masks are necessary because, said DHS in April, assaults against ICE are up 300 percent. Though then last month acting director of ICE Todd Lyons claimed that number was 413 percent. And today, would you believe 500 percent? Every time these guys get in front of a keyboard the number goes up.

Have you considered not acting like fucking demons?

And what even is this fucking number supposed to be? Customs and Border Patrol’s own numbers show that assaults are at less than half the level they were two years ago, and 20 percent lower than in 2024. ICE’s own press releases report a grand total of 12 assaults since January.

And who is even an ICE agent? These people could be a bunch of deputized Kyle Rittenhouses for all anyone knows, they seem about as bright and disciplined.

What is “assault”? ICE claims that even the nine-months-pregnant lady they pushed and shoved who wound up going to the hospital “assaulted” them, and that Rep. LaMonica McIvier and Brad Lander “assaulted” them, even though we can all see with our own fucking eyes that this did not happen. OOWWWW I hurt my fist punching you! You got in the way of my fist!

Even if agents are being assaulted, why would being masked prevent that? Seems pretty obvious incognito goons shoving people into the backs of vans are more likely to get assaulted by bystanders than someone who looks like an actual government employee. Police officers, judges, lawyers, all of these people manage to do their often-unpopular jobs with no masks on and without hiding their identities.

It’s no fucking secret what is going on here, that this is all about no accountability. If you don’t have a badge number you can’t sue who robbed you and smashed your stuff, or your face. Like people unlawfully detained, or the woman who had her house wrecked, electronics destroyed and her life’s savings stolen, or any of the other oops-wrong-house situations. And let’s no forget how they were instructed back in February to turn off their body cameras. Don’t they want evidence against those mean comptrollers who keep assaulting them?

But it’s not just lawsuits; if the agents don’t have a face, then you can’t un-invite the family fascist from the barbecue. You would think if ICE’s mission was noble and beloved by the people those boys would be proud to participate, so people could say “thank you sir” to them with tears in their eyes. They know they are hated by anyone not in the cult.

If ICE doesn’t need a badge number to pretend to be ICE, though, neither does anyone else. Authorities across the country have reported criminals pretending to be ICE to terrorize, rob, kidnap and rape people. Because anybody can get ICE accessories at the Cop Shop.

But here we are, the masked-goons-in-vans stage of our fascism. Sure did happen fast!

