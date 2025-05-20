Tim Walz is as sick of this crap as you are.

Fresh from asking Congress for $140 billion plus $50 million for a new Gulfstream jet for Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security is mighty indignant that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called ICE agents “Donald Trump’s gestapo” at a graduation speech at University of Minnesota Law.

Enjoy the clip that made them so sad:

Comparing the US government to the Gestapo is DEMONIZATION, we’re calling a foul for DEMONIZATION!

“Gestapo administration” is DANGEROUS TALK. Except for when it is being said by Dear Leader himself, referring to Joe Biden.

And gee, a 413-percent increase in assaults on ICE agents?

Does that fantastical 413 percent include the juvenile girl arrested in Massachusetts for reaching for the car her mother was being taken away in? We are just curious if the ICE Nazi Barbie spokesperson who pulled that number out of her ass was including that.

What about people challenging unidentified agents who are illegally dragging people off without a warrant?

Would you assume that the creep in a backpack below was a legitimate government guy? He could have gotten a badge off of eBay for all anybody can tell.

If agents are indeed now more likely to be assaulted — again, unproven assertion — maybe that is because instead of detainees getting held and released, people know now that authorities intend to send them to torture prison forever, in a country they’ve never known, with no due process, even if they’re here legally with no criminal record. It IS rather Gestapo-y, now that they mention it! Fighting to get away with everything you’ve got seems like a natural reaction in those circumstances.

And ICE is busting into people’s houses, and sometimes the wrong houses, with no warrants, pulling people with no criminal histories out of bed, disappearing them, wrecking their houses, taking their valuables and their life’s savings! Busting people’s car windows and dragging them out, and stuffing people into unmarked vans, leaving their children unattended. Very Gestapo.

How many of the people being arrested are actually criminals? With no due process, no public records, no way to know! Is ICE even trying to target criminals, or are they mass-arresting everybody that they can think to racially profile because they are picking fruit, working in a kitchen or standing in a Home Depot parking lot, and hoping to find some criminals by hauling away thousands of people?

It’s been said that it’s a minor miracle no one has accidentally Second-Amendment-ed an agent yet — and we sincerely hope nobody does! — considering how so many are going around in plainclothes with no visible identification, and gaiters covering their faces. The Gestapo dressed the part at least. You would hope that your neighbors or a bystander would try to intervene if you were getting dragged off by masked strangers. We know DHS doesn’t care about immigrant lives, but the idiot way they’re going about this, the agency doesn’t seem to give much of a turd about its agents’ safety either.

If DHS is worried about agents being assaulted or wrongfully accused of unprofessionalism, perhaps they should let them turn their body cameras back on, after ordering them to turn them off back in February based on some highly creative excuse that the cameras could somehow remotely be turned into explosives, a thing that has never happened.

Last Friday afternoon, at least, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked Trump’s Alien Enemies Act deportations, and reaffirmed that people should get some kind of due process before deportation, at least, and even called government lawyers liars in judge language. Then it sent the case back down to the lower court to figure out just how much notice deportees should get. Will the administration start trying to follow the law now? Or are they going to keep on OOPS-deporting and refusing to say sorry, or bring anyone back? We’ll see.

Meanwhile, DHS also wants a beefed-up force, with 20,000 National Guard troops, and 10,000 new agents, which seems to be the only jobs that this administration is making, plus private-prison employees to guard the current 48,000 ICE detainees in whatever horrible conditions. What wretched jobs. Be the most hated guy in town with neighbors spitting on you! Or guard an overcrowded prison of miserable people in cells overflowing with sewage, which has never had a safety inspection and never will!

At least DHS turned us on to this Tim Walz speech, because he is exactly right about everything.

People cannot call Trump a TYRANT too loudly, or too often: “This is what the crumbling of rule of law looks like in real time. And it's exactly what the founders of this nation feared: a tyrant, abusing power to persecute scapegoats and enemies.” And Trump’s “only knowledge of the law is by being a criminal defendant himself."

Refreshing to hear somebody talk who is not a Mar-a-Lago bot snarling lie after lie!

And the damn jet that irritates the crap out of him, the flying bribe, the palace in the sky! SAME.

Ah, Tim Walz and the poignant and searing pain of what could have been!

But at least he’s still out here talking and getting on the Gestapo administration’s nerves.

[New York Times / Military dot com]

