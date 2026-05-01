Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
2hEdited

Trump watches Fox, sees a semi-hot female doctor, nominates her. That's the thought process.

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Prometheus59650's avatar
Prometheus59650
2h

Senator Kelly is correct.

Will bet anything.

***

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) was clear on Friday that President Donald Trump's design aesthetic was not his style.

In an interview with TMZ, the Trump antagonist and Senate Armed Services Committee member argued that Trump's vision for the White House wasn't exactly aligned with how he viewed it.

"I think every president is going to leave their mark, and some choose policy and some choose paint," Kelly said. "He seems to be like a paint guy, he likes gold paint. I don't think that's real gold. I think you buy that stuff from Hobby Lobby and you paint it gold."

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